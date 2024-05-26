ZDNET

The Razer Blade 15 is either a creator laptop disguised as a gaming rig or a gaming rig you can also take to the office, depending on who you ask. The 15-inch version of Razer's Blade laptop line was announced at CES 2023 and released in February with a high price tag, which is true to form for Razer. Fortunately, with Walmart's Memorial Day sale event, you can save $809 on the Razer Blade 15.

The laptop is built with an Intel Core i7-12700K processor, which has a base frequency of 3.80GHz and can be overclocked to 5.0GHz for when you need more power and performance for those graphics-heavy games or rendering out that video project for work. The processor has a liquid cooling system to help keep it running at optimal temperatures, especially while overclocking. The laptop also features 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD for storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics card.

The 15.6-inch display is equally impressive, featuring a 360Hz refresh rate to make motion blur virtually nonexistent as well as solid 1080p resolution. There is a 4K display version available, but it is much more expensive. And if you need lots of ways to connect peripherals, storage devices, and displays, the Razer Blade 15 has six USB ports (including Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.2, and an SD card reader for quickly transferring photos from your camera to your laptop.

The Razer Blade 15 features an RGB backlit keyboard that you can customize with the Razer Synapse 3 app to create custom color combinations and lighting effects. You can also turn off the lighting completely to work in shared spaces where shifting colors and blinking lights can be a distraction.

When will this deal expire? While there isn't a hard and fast expiration date for this discount, you won't want to wait around too long since stock may not last at this price.