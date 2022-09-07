How to score $660 worth of PC games for only $16

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you like blasting aliens with really big guns or even just putting around the virtual golf course when it's too rainy to go outside, Humble Bundle has a great deal for you. Starting today, you can score $660 worth of games for only $16.
Technically, it's a pay as you want, but $16 is the minimum to get these games. The amount you pay will go to a great cause – the Covenant House, a nonprofit that helps homeless children and youth.
If you've been meaning to travel to Rapture, now is your chance to do so. Among some of the major games involved in the deal include the entire BioShock collection, so you'll get BioShock, BioShock II, and BioShock Infinite offering hours of immersive gameplay in the underwater city.
You'll also get top hits like the strategy game Civilization VI where you can conquer the world in turn-based gameplay. But, if you just want to shoot aliens without worrying too much about plot points or strategy, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe is also included in this deal. You can go enjoy some quality time with Tiny Tina and Claptrap while driving around exploding everything in your wake. Other games bundled into this great deal included games like Mafia: Definitive Edition and XCOM Ultimate.
If this is a deal you've been waiting for, you have time to grab it. While it began today, if you need to wait until payday to contribute to a worthy cause, you have until September 21 to score all these games for such a low price.