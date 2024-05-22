I replaced my expensive Klipsch soundbar with this JBL, and it surprised me in the best way

The JBL Bar 1000 sounds as good as it looks. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The JBL Bar 1000

At this price point, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding (and looking) soundbar.

The only nit to pick is the surround speaker batteries, which require the occasional charge.

For years, my faithful Klipsch soundbar has served me well; almost too well, because it meant every soundbar I reviewed had to stand up to a sound that had yet to be matched. It was clean and clear, had just the right midrange (so voices didn't sound tinny, overbearing, or hard to hear), and plenty of punch at the low end. That soundbar is over ten years old, so it's a bit long in the tooth.

So when JBL reached out to me to review one of their latest soundbars, I naturally gravitated to the Bar 1000, simply because I assumed the other options would pale in comparison to my usual litmus test.

A week or so later, the Bar 1000 arrived in a massive box. Inside that box was another "L" shaped box that was far heavier than I expected. I lugged it up to the TV room and set it in the corner until I had time to unpack the beast and set it up.

When I finally got around to setting it up, I was first taken by surprise by how incredible the Bar 1000 looked. This thing is as aesthetically pleasing as any soundbar I've ever seen. On top of that, the setup was incredibly simple. All speakers connect wirelessly and are preconfigured out of the box. All you have to do is plug in the main speaker and the subwoofer.

Next, you slip the satellite speakers into each end of the main speaker and let them charge. That's right, the satellite speakers are wireless and battery-powered. Although that can be a sticking point when you forget to charge the speakers (more on that in a bit), trust me when I tell you… it's worth it.

The specs

Total speaker output: 880W

Soundbar output power (Max @THD 1%): 440W

Surround speaker output power: 2 x 70W

Subwoofer output power: 300W

Soundbar transducer: 5x 46x90mm racetrack drivers, 3x 0.75" (20mm) tweeters, 2x 2.75" (70mm) up-firing full-range drivers

Surround speaker transducer: 0.75" (20mm) tweeters, 2.75" (70mm) up-firing full-range drivers

Subwoofer transducer: 10" (260mm)

Frequency response: 33Hz to 20kHz (-6dB)

Audio inputs: Optical, Bluetooth, USB (USB playback is available in US version. For other versions, USB is for Service only.)

Sound system: 7.1.4 channel

Power supply: 100-240V AC

Total weight: 42.7 lbs

Price: $1,089 on Amazon

My experience

It took me all of thirty seconds of listening to realize that I'd finally found the soundbar to best my old Klipsch… and it wasn't even close. The sound from the JBL Bar 1000 is as clean, clear, dynamic, and punchy as I've ever heard in a home system (without spending multiple thousands of dollars). The clarity of voice is unmatched, the bass is perfection, and the surround is hauntingly accurate.

For anyone who loves TV and film at home, this is the sound bar to get. It really is that good. And the fact that you can easily place the surround speakers wherever you want them is such a bonus. I've had other soundbars with satellites that were wireless but required power from an outlet, which made them less than flexible.

The Bar 1000 alleviates that problem with the surround speakers powered by an internal, rechargeable battery. The only caveat to that is you have to remember to charge them every few days. You don't want to go without the surround because these satellites enhance the experience tremendously. It's a chore, but it's worth it.

The JBL Bar 1000 surround speakers are charged by plugging them into each end of the main soundbar. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

If you like, the Bar 1000 also includes Bluetooth connectivity (with AirPlay, Alexa, multi-room Music, and Chromecast), so you can stream music from your phone, tablet, or other device. I connected my Pixel 8 Pro to the Bar 1000 and ran it through my usual litany of tests to find the sound was agile, spacious, dimensional, and overall just stunning.

As a cherry on top, the remote is easy to use, and the main speaker has a clear visual indicator of the volume level (so you know what level to use for each streaming service).

I could go on and on about how good the JBL Bar 1000 soundbar is, but the best thing I can say is that it has completely reset the bar for me, and all other soundbars will be measured against this entry from JBL.

If the cost is within your budget, you will not regret this purchase for one millisecond. It's that good. And with an aesthetic that is as clean as the sound, you'll enjoy this baby for years (hopefully decades) to come.