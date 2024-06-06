'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This wireless portable speaker delivers gloriously smooth sound without much distortion
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker is available now for $379.
- This football-sized speaker produces massive sound and really shines in the metal genre.
- It's a bit pricey, and the app only offers 3 EQ settings (none of which are customizable).
Sometimes, you just need more power and volume than a typical Bluetooth speaker can provide. Say, for instance, you're working in your yard or throwing a party outdoors or in a large space. For those occasions, you want sound that's big enough to hold its own against a crowd of people, or to fill up your entire house.
Also: One of the loudest Bluetooth speakers I've tested is also the smallest
That's where the JBL Xtreme 4 comes into play. This football-sized Bluetooth speaker delivers a surprisingly big sound capable of being heard quite clearly indeed, even from a distance. In other words, this baby goes beyond Spinal Tap's 11.
Maybe even 13. But what kind of sound does the Xtreme 4 produce? Let's talk about that.View at Amazon
JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker tech specs
- 2 ¾" JBL Bass Radiators
- 2 ¾" tweeters
- 2 x 30W RMS woofer + 2 x 20W RMS tweeter (AC power mode), 2 x 20W RMS woofer + 2 x 15W RMS tweeter (Battery mode)
- Frequency response: 44 Hz - 20k Hz
- Dimensions (inches): 11.69 x 5.87 x 5.55
- Weight (lbs): 4.63
- Max playing time from full charge: 24 hours
- Charging time: 3.5 hours
- Colors: Black, Blue, Camo
- Price: $379 on Amazon
Given the chonky size of this Bluetooth speaker, one of the first things I wanted to do was crank it up to see just how loud it could get. So after connecting it, I opened Spotify, launched my go-to song ("Analog Kid" by Rush), and tapped the volume button until it reached its limit.
My office is about 20' by 20' with 15' ceilings. When the Xtreme 4 was at its loudest, it was uncomfortable; so much so, that I thought, "If it's too loud, you're too old." If you were to ask my wife, she'd happily tell you that I always (as Gene Simmons once sang) "love it loud." So, when I say a speaker can get uncomfortably loud, you can trust me.
Also: One of the most immersive speakers I've ever heard is not made by Sonos or JBL
To my surprise, even at ear-defying decibels, the sound was still pretty clean. No, this isn't a speaker that audiophiles will drool over, but it's certain to please anyone looking for more volume than necessary with that typical JBL sound. And even though the JBL Portable app only offers 3 different EQ settings (none of which are customizable), the sound is on par with most Bluetooth speakers I've tested. Here's the list of songs I tested (and my reactions to them):
- "Analog Kid" by Rush: Plenty of punch at the bottom, mids that were slightly too pronounced, and highs that were present but not quite as sparkly as I prefer.
- "Rule of Nines" by Spiritbox: This song really shined on the Xtreme 4, with the necessary power at the low end, a midrange that perfectly suits Courtney Laplante's gorgeous (and sometimes frightening) voice.
- "The Long Road" by Eriks Esevnalds: A song that just stills my heart, it came off with just enough space between the voices to make them clear. It could get a bit distorted when the voices became too dissonant.
- "Kingdom" by Devin Townsend Project: This is the song to be played at my funeral, and it came off with sufficient punch to keep up with the brutal rhythms of the guitar and drums. Devin's voice was as devilishly angelic as always.
- "Lune: by Periphery: I loved how well the Xtreme 4 handled the mids on this tune, and the kick drum was more than enough to give me the feels.
ZDNET's buying advice
As I said, this isn't going to check all the boxes for true audiophiles, but for anyone that wants big sound without distortion, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a great option. It's also built to last, and includes a shoulder strap for easy carrying. With summer nearly here, if you're looking for a "party in a box," this Bluetooth speaker's got you covered.
One final thing I'll say is that of all the genres I tested with the Xtreme 4, it handled metal best. So, if you're looking for a headbanger of a speaker, this is the one.