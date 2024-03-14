LG showed me its retro-themed projector and it's even better than I expected

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

LG's new CineBeam Q Projector takes niche usability and runs with it as a portable, high-end 4K projector with practical features and a clever design. I recently had a chance to go hands-on with the Q at LG's headquarters and was impressed with how easy the projector was to set up, the image quality, and its responsiveness as I moved it around the room.

The CineBeam Q projector is essentially a solid cube with a metal arm that fully rotates around the device, allowing you to position it however you want, or be used as a carrying handle. Unlike other projectors I've seen, which are infamously bulky and awkward, the Q is designed to be moved around and placed on your coffee table, bookshelf, or any other piece of furniture that offers a good vantage point.

Once it's set up, you can point the Q projector at any angle (even on the ceiling, if you want) and there's no noticeable lag or wait period; the image adjusts, focuses, and straightens in near real-time. This auto keystone capability -- being able to resize and auto-adjust anywhere you can point it -- is what makes the Q truly portable.

In terms of image quality, the Q projects a crisp, clear image at 4K (UHD) resolution (3,840 x 2,160) and a 3-channel laser RGB light source. It's not as bright as a TV, obviously, but the ability to adjust the picture size and have a viewing party on your patio or rooftop is the tradeoff here, as with any projector. Do keep in mind, though, that the more light you have in your surroundings, the less vivid the projector's image is going to look.

Regarding the picture size, the Q can expand to a maximum screen size of 120 inches, or a projection distance of around 10 feet. A screen size this big with its impressive 4K resolution is what mimics that home theater experience, with one major caveat: the sound quality. The Q comes with a built-in speaker, but it leaves something to be desired.

In my hands-on demo with the product, I hooked up the Q to a Bluetooth speaker (which was very easy to do, by the way), and this instantly transformed the experience from lackluster sound to something that felt actually cinematic. In fact, I would even go so far as to say that the projector really needs some kind of speaker or soundbar companion to really be worth it. Its own speakers just don't cut it.

Another thing I would have liked to see on the Q would be its ability to go cordless with a chargeable battery. Part of using a projector is taking the experience to places you can't bring a TV, and being tethered to a power outlet does make the Q significantly less portable. The tradeoff, compared to other projectors, however, lies in its image quality.

Finally, the Q's on-board UI, which is essentially the same as any LG smart TV, is fairly intuitive. Connecting to Bluetooth devices or navigating to your different apps such as Hulu, YouTube, or Netflix is as easy as firing up the remote (just make sure you point the remote at the device, not the projected image -- that's a wall).

ZDNET's buying advice

LG's CineBeam Q Projector is not trying to compete with the other $500 projectors on the market right now, as it firmly occupies its niche as a high-end projector with 4K image quality and a superior screen auto-adjustment feature. If you're looking for a projector that offers very good image quality and embraces portability (but isn't trying to bring it out camping), the Q is a premium choice.

The CineBeam Q is not yet available but will be on preorder soon. According to LG's website, you can get $100 off during the preorder phase if you sign up ahead of time. My advice is to hold off for when preorders actually begin to see exactly what offers and promotions LG is packaging with the projector. Other retailers may match or compete with their own deals, too.