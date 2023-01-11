'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There are many ways to watch our favorite content, but an outdoor projector in your yard is one of the best. You have the comfort of home with real cinema-quality streaming that takes your viewing to the next level.
But first, you need to find the best outdoor projector for your home -- that's where we come in. We regularly survey the market to find the best outdoor projectors on the market and compare top models.
These are the five best outdoor projectors available.
Also: What are the best projector screens and what size do you need?
Tech Specs: Connectivity: HDMI, USB-C | Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Dimensions: 11.5 x 9.1 x 7.4 inches
The BenQ GS50 1080p outdoor projector is far from just a projector. CinematicColor brings images to life on screen for stunning clarity. With both HDMI and USB-C connectivity, you can enjoy 1080p viewing with extra bass from two midrange tweeters and a 10-watt woofer feeding sound from the 2.1-channel Bluetooth speaker.
It's easy to set up with an adjustable stand, four-corner adjustment, and auto-focus. Plus, it features an integrated Android TV, which allows you to connect from your mobile device or computer via AirPlay and Chromecast. The best part? It still manages to remain splash-proof and drop-proof for greater durability.
Tech Specs: Connectivity: HDMI | Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Dimensions: 10.35 x 6.5 x 8.66 inches
The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K may be pricey, but at 2400 ISO lumens, this is an extremely powerful outdoor projector that allows you to watch any time, even when the sun is shining bright. The 4K UHD visuals are incredible and further boosted by Anker's Intelligent Environment Adaptation (IEA) Technology.
Dolby Audio and a 3D soundscape allow for top-tier sound to match the stunning visuals. It's convenient, too, with an easy tabletop design you can set up anywhere.
Tech Specs: Connectivity: HDMI | Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Dimensions: 6.89 x 6.89 x 5.04 inches
With the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 smart streaming laser projector, visuals take top priority with a pronounced focus on color and clarity. Epson MicroLaser Array Technology joins a 4K picture for incredible brightness and coloring. Yamaha supplies audio for exceptional sound, and the built-in speaker is Bluetooth-compatible.
Plus, the built-in Android TV takes care of content, allowing you to use voice search and Google Assistant to access your favorite programming.
Tech Specs: Connectivity: HDMI, VGA, USB | Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Dimensions: 10.6 x 12.4 x 4.6 inches
If you are a gamer, the Optoma UHD38 4K home theater and gaming projector is your best bet for an outdoor projector. Designed to be used for gaming, it offers a brilliant picture in 4K Ultra HD with both HDR10 and HLG technologies.
The UltraDetail picture has more than eight million on-screen pixels, with Enhanced Gaming Mode to eliminate lags and enable interruption-free gaming. You can enjoy multiple inputs and the ability to stream via your computer or mobile device.
Tech Specs: Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, Wi-Fi | Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Dimensions: 5.51 x 3.94 x 3.54 inches
The XGIMI MoGo Pro can project a 100-inch screen wherever you go. From the built-in battery to the embedded Android TV, the thoughtful design is meant to simplify use. Stream all you want on the move with access to your favorite apps. The portable design allows you to take your outdoor projector anywhere. That doesn't mean you sacrifice picture, either, because the 1080p picture has 300 ANSI lumens.
Read the review: XGIMI MoGo Pro review
With an affordable price tag and reliable performance, the BenQ GS50 1080p outdoor projector wins ZDNET's pick for best outdoor projector overall. To see how the top performers compare, here is a bird's eye view of the best outdoor projectors.
Best outdoor projector
Price
Resolution
Brightness
BenQ GS50 1080p outdoor projector
$749
1920 x 1080
500 ANSI lumens
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K
$2,200
3840 x 2160
2400 ISO lumens
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 smart streaming laser projector
$800
1920 x 1080
1000 lumens
Optoma UHD38 4K home theater and gaming projector
$1,500
3840 x 2160
4000 lumens
XGIMI MoGo Pro
$500
1920 x 1080
300 ANSI lumens
Here we offer our expert recommendations to help you find the best outdoor projector for your needs.
Choose this best outdoor projector...
If you want...
BenQ GS50 1080p outdoor projector
An affordable, high-performing outdoor projector
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K
To splurge on high-end projector
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 smart streaming laser projector
The best picture available
Optoma UHD38 4K home theater and gaming projector
To use your projector for gaming
XGIMI MoGo Pro
To take your projector on the go
To find the best outdoor projectors, we consider several factors during our search.
We recommend looking for an outdoor projector that has about 500 lumens or more for a full-size projector. However, less than 500 lumens will still provide reasonable brightness if you're looking for a portable outdoor projector, like the XGIMI MoGo Pro.
There are two types of lumens: ANSI (American National Standards Institute) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization). ANSI lumens are more than two times larger than ISO lumens, so be sure to keep this in mind as you shop for your best outdoor projector.
Outdoor projectors can vary significantly in cost, depending on your specific needs. For example, a small portable speaker can be far more affordable than a large setup. That said, the best outdoor projectors range in cost from $500 to $2,200, depending on the model you choose.
During our search, we found many outdoor projectors that could also fit the bill. These are three favorites that almost made our list of the five best outdoor projectors.
