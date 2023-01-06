MSI

Gaming laptops typically have a very futuristic and colorful exterior and this MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop is no exception to that statement. Though the exterior is attractive, what's on the inside of this unit that can impress any gamer. Best of all, the price dropped by $200, so you can score this gaming laptop for only $750.

Any skip, stutter, or lag spike can turn into a life or death situation -- in the game of course. But this laptop's NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with a 144Hz refresh screen, your favorite games will run smooth without speed being a worry.

With most games now weighing-in at about 60GB-80GB each, its important to have a processor and high-speed RAM memory to ensure fluid gameplay. Fortunately, this laptop has 8GB of DDR4 RAM along with an Intel 12th Generation Core i5 processor so you can game, work, or browse the web with ease. But if you want even more RAM on your laptop, don't worry because there is an extra slot for users to purchase more memory if needed.

On the outside of the casing you will see a blue, backlit keyboard adding more to this MSI Sword 15.6" gaming laptop's futuristic look. While the screen is just 15.6", you can take this laptop wherever you want. But, if you prefer to game or work in an office space, an HDMI 2.1 output on the side of the unit will allow you to expand your desktop. In addition to the HDMI input, there are two USB 3.1 Type A ports and one USB 2.0 and 3.1 Type C ports allowing you to plug in all of your accessories while you save the world.

Grab this $750 deal on the MSI Sword while you can. If you're also still wanting to check around for other laptop deals, be sure to check out our picks for the best deals right now.