Upgrade to an RTX 3070 graphics card for $220 off right now

Whether you're building a gaming PC or looking to upgrade your current graphics card, the PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is an excellent choice for both casual and hardcore gamers. And right now at B&H Photo, you can save $220 on this GPU.

The PNY GeForce RTX 3070 offers 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM to help making graphically intensive games run more smoothly as well as a base clock speed of 1500MHz, which can be overclocked to 1725MHz. It also supports both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 output for gaming in up to 8K resolution. And with three cooling fans, the GPU is able to better dissipate waste heat and keep itself running at optimal temperatures.

It even features customizable RGB lighting so you can sync with your other RGB components and peripherals, show off your eSports team colors, or create a custom lighting and color scheme for your gaming battle station. You'll be able to connect up to four monitors for better multitasking while gaming, streaming, or working.

