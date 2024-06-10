Apple's latest MacBook Air M3 just dropped to an all-time low price of $899

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Later today, at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple is set to unveil the latest AI innovations and updates to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and the rest of its software ensemble. We'll be covering the event live from California, so be sure to stay tuned on ZDNET.com as we share all the best updates, features, and announcements from the long-awaited event.

But ahead of the event, you can save $200 on Apple's latest MacBook Air M3, which just dropped to an all-time low price of $899 at Amazon and B&H Photo.

Also: Everything Apple will announce at WWDC today: Apple Intelligence, Siri, iOS 18, and more

This 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM hit the lowest price we've seen yet at both retailers, dropping to almost 20% off retail price. If you're looking for something bigger, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip (18GB of RAM, 512GB storage) is on sale too, this time for $1,699 ($300 off) at Amazon and B&H Photo as well.

The MacBook Air lineup is frequently one of ZDNET's top picks and was our best overall Mac in 2023. Plus, it was the 2022 ZDNET product of the year.

Review: MacBook Air M3

A few months ago, Apple's best-selling laptop leapt forward with the M3 chip, a boost to AI, and support for two external monitors to entice more pros. ZDNET Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner went hands-on with the then-new MacBook Air M3 in March 2024 and called it a "worthy successor" to its previous iterations.

"The M3 MacBook Air is a worthy successor, now offered in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch. ZDNET has tested both... and has been impressed enough with their three big upgrades that it makes these new machines an easy buy recommendation for pros and enthusiasts who need more AI power and multiple external monitors," Hiner said in his review.

If you're looking to snag the M3 MacBook Air for school, work, or personal use, there's no better time than right now, when it is available for $200 off and its lowest price yet. Shop this deal at Amazon or B&H Photo while stock and these savings last.

When will these deals expire? Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.