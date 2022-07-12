/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

LG's 48-inch OLED 4K smart TV is $700 off this Prime Day

We always say quality instead of quantity right? Get the highest quality 48-inch 4K OLED television on the market for $800 this Amazon Prime Day.
josh-slate.jpg
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on
1296x729-17
LG

Game, binge-watch shows or watch your favorite movies with this incredible LG 4K OLED television. With an OLED screen, you will be able to view a TV featuring perfect blacks, vivid contrast and incredible picture with its 4K resolution.

Have an old Alexa or Google Assistant lying around your house? Forget it; this TV has them both built-in, so you will be able to just ask your television for the weather, music, and so much more.

LG OLED C1 Series 48" Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV

 $800 at Amazon

There's so much more this television offers, including its smart capabilities with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu among the apps available on the store.

Are you a big sports fan? Well, this TV also offers sports alerts to keep you up-to-date on all the scores across the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and more.

As the price of everything else is going up, this price is going down -- reaching the lowest price this product has seen for the 2022 installment of Amazon Prime Day. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft