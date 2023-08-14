'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Sign up for a Costco membership and get a $30 gift card, free
Budgeting can be difficult these days, whether you're shopping for one or grabbing groceries for the whole family. Buying in bulk could help you cut costs, and you may even be able to get most of your errands done in one place. When you get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership through StackSocial, you get access to more than 500 Costco warehouses across the US, plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card, for $60 -- essentially cutting the price of the membership in half.
Go to Costco for food, home essentials, electronics, and more
Whether you need to stock the pantry with groceries or grab some low-cost home essentials, Costco offers savings on produce, fresh baked goods, and electronics. You can also visit the Costco Gas Station to fill up your tank at a discount.
A lot of tech enthusiasts love to shop at Costco because of their selection of TVs, laptops, routers, monitors, printers, gaming consoles, smart watches, and tech accessories. Plus, if you later decide to upgrade to the Executive Membership then you get 2% back, which can add up quickly on big tech purchases.
Some Costco warehouses go beyond groceries and home goods, and offer services for HVAC systems, custom window treatments, carpets, hardwood flooring, and more. You might also be able to pick up prescriptions at Costco Pharmacy and shop for glasses at Costco Optical.
Your Costco Gold Star Membership could even help you make travel plans. Look for Costco travel deals and see if you can find savings on hotels, cruises, rental cars, and full vacation packages.
Get a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card with your Costco Gold Star Membership
For a limited time, you can get a Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60. Note that to receive the digital gift card, you need to provide a valid email address when you sign up. It's also valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership, and limited to one per household.