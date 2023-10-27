Stream documentaries and non-fiction entertainment for just $170 now

Stream entertainment for life for just $170 now. StackSocial

Since we live in a subscription-based world, it might feel next to impossible to simply own a streaming service -- as in, pay once to use it for life. That's what Curiosity Stream brings to the table.

It's like Netflix, but specifically for nonfiction series and documentaries. Through Oct. 31, you can secure a lifetime subscription for just $170, a savings of 58%.

In total, you'll have unlimited access to thousands of documentaries and series with regular content updates, meaning you'll never run out of things to watch.

Just like its competitors, Curiosity Stream has high-definition quality, search tools to discover content that meets your interests, plus options to add shows or movies to a watchlist or download them for offline viewing. But, unlike other streaming services, you only have to pay once to watch Curiosity Stream for life.

Stream more for less with Curiosity Stream. Grab a lifetime subscription now for just $170 through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.