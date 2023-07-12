The Samsung Odyssey Ark just dropped $1,000 at Best Buy

Whether you're a console or PC gamer, your display can make or break your gaming experience. The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch, curved gaming monitor designed to be the ultimate display for hardcore gamers and content creators alike. And right now, you can save $1,000 on one at Best Buy -- that's a sizable 33% off.

The 55-inch screen uses a mini-LED panel to create brilliant colors and bold contrast. It features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for near-instant reactions to your inputs as well as smoother motion during action scenes. It even supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology to help prevent screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin your gaming session. It also produces 4K resolution so you can keep up with graphically demanding games on both PC and console.

For audio, the Samsung Odyssey Ark uses four speakers, two subwoofers, and Dolby Atmos to create room-filling virtual surround sound for a more immersive experience; which is great news for anyone who doesn't like to game with a headset on. With Samsung's Gaming Hub, you'll be able to access cloud gaming apps like Nvidia GeForce Now so you can remote play your favorite PC games. The included Ark Dial lets you fine-tune settings for the best picture quality, and by rotating the screen to portrait mode, it's an almost perfect display for flight sims.