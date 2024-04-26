'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best LG TV is on sale right now
If you're searching for a new TV, look no further: ZDNET's expert pick for best LG TV, the LG C3 Series OLED 4K, is currently on sale in every size from 42 to 83 inches at Best Buy -- netting you up to $800 off.
The LG C3 includes an OLED panel with a brightness booster for better visibility in both well-lit and dark rooms. It also works with Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced color, detailing, and contrast. The TV's speakers use Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound and a more immersive viewing experience, while a preloaded suite of apps lets you start streaming your favorite shows and movies right out of the box.
The LG C3 features an ultra-slim design, measuring less than 2 inches thick, allowing you to mount the TV flush with your wall or free up extra space on a TV stand. It also includes support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action while watching sports broadcasts or fast-paced scenes in movies and shows.
Don't miss this deal on the LG C3 TV.