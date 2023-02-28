'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The cold of winter is with us, and as skies darken earlier and it becomes too cold to be out for long, many of us will spend more time at home.
Whether you're on your own or with friends and family, you can exchange a night at the cinema for a home theater session -- if you have the right kit. However, it doesn't have to be expensive, and you can easily create an impressive environment for watching films without burning a hole in your wallet.
A deal on a home projector we've found will help you on your way. Over at Walmart, you can save $35 (35%) on a DR.J Wi-Fi projector. You normally pay just under $100, but while the sale is on, you only have to hand over $65.
The DR.J projector has positive reviews over at Walmart. This projector supports 5G and Wi-Fi, Android and iOS devices, and an HDMI port makes it suitable for cabled connections, Roku, and Chromecast equipment. Bluetooth 5.1 is included. You can also expect a resolution of up to 1080P Full HD and a maximum brightness of 200 ANSI Lumens.
If you're looking for a projector able to handle content streams of up to 4K, we've spotted another clearance deal at Walmart. The Bomaker tri-color laser projector is a step up with 4K Ultra HD resolution, a short-throw wide-angle lens, 2500 ANSI Lumens, and built-in DTS and Dolby Digital audio.
Typically available for around $3,000, you can save 40%, bringing the cost down to $1,800.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.