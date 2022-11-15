'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
A home theater projector does more than just play a film. It can transform an entire space, suddenly bringing the movie theater home to you. You can finally play movies just as the directors and actors intended in a wall-to-wall screening that puts you right in the action.
Today, you can use home theater projectors to easily stream your favorite content. Mimic the feel of a real movie theater with wide-screen viewing right within the comfort of your own home. But first, you need to determine which home theater projector is the best.
We scoured the market to bring you today's best 4K home theater projectors for your home or office. This is what we found.
Also:
Tech specs: Mounting type: Front, rear, or ceiling mount | Brightness: 2600 Lumens | Display: LCD | Bluetooth: No
In the box:
The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB is our pick for the best overall 4K home theater projector with its fantastic performance. It boasts 4K PRO-UHD projection technology with advanced 3LCD technology for better imaging and true colors. There is an impressive Dynamic Contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 2600 Lumens for incredible brightness, paired with Epson UltraBlack Technology that brings better light polarization. The unit is operated via easy button control with several options for mounting, including front, rear, and ceiling mount options.
Tech specs: Mounting type: Tabletop mount | Brightness: 2400 Lumens | Display: DLP | Controller: Remote
In the box:
The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K skips the fuss of other installation methods with a convenient tabletop mount. Little details help, too, like the button control and an ergonomic handle to help you transport it to the space of your choosing. Once there, the Intelligent Environment Adaptation (IEA) Technology, which means that the screen will automatically size itself to your chosen space. The 4K UHD display is startlingly clear and also bright with 2400 ISO Lumens. You do not have to sacrifice sound, either, with dual 5W tweeters with dual 10W speakers for fantastic sound.
Tech specs: Mounting type: Tabletop mount | Brightness: Lumens | Display: UHD | Bluetooth: Yes
In the box
The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema also shares a tabletop mount for easy setup. As an ultra-short throw projector, it does not have to be placed far away to fill your space. It shares 200 watts with 2200 Lumens, so while it is not the brightest on our list, you will receive excellent pictures from the incorporated TriChroma laser engine. There is 4K UHD imaging with over eight million pixels to make an incredible picture, plus there are special modes like Filmmaker Mode and Game Mode to better customize your picture. With built-in 30W Dolby Atmos sound, it is an all-around great pick.
Tech specs: Mounting type: Tabletop mount | Brightness: 2700 Lumens | Display: UHD |Bluetooth: Yes
In the box:
The LG HU85LA CineBeam is a Class 1 laser projector that is ultra-bright with 2700 Lumens, the most on our list, with a 4K UHD display. It can display a 120" screen from less than 7.5" away, giving greater flexibility with placement. With LG Smart TV, this model uses a simple HDMI connection with Bluetooth connectivity and instant streaming for apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Alexa comes built-in, as well. HDR 10 and Dynamic Tone Mapping brings beautiful picture, plus you will find LG's exclusive ThinQ AI technology.
Tech specs: Mounting type: Wall mount | Brightness: 2200 Lumens | Display: UHD | Bluetooth: Yes
In the box
Samsung The Premiere is an ultra-short throw projector that does not require large distances to project your favorite movies and shows on the latest surfaces. It does require a wall mount but features 4K UHD Ultra Bright Laser technology. There are 2200 Lumens with 240 Watts for brightness with a 4K resolution that is sparkling clear. This smart TV from Tizen incorporates outstanding sound with a powerful subwoofer and 30W speakers. Plus, voice assistants are available from all your favorite services, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby.
Our vote for the best 4K home theater projector is The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB. With its exclusive 4K PRO-UHD projection technology, this provides a picture that is sharp, clear, and bright -- everything you want in a projector.
To see how it stacks up, this is an overview of the best 4K home theater projectors.
Best 4K home theater projector
Cost
Lumens
Type
Epson Home Cinema 5050UB
$2,999.00
2600
Front, rear, or ceiling mount
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K
$2,199.99
2400
Tabletop mount
Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema
$2,997.97
2200
Tabletop mount
LG HU85LA CineBeam
$3,739.00
2700
Tabletop mount
Samsung The Premiere
$3,497.99
2200
Wall mount
Our expert recommendations can help you find the best 4K home theater projector for your family.
Choose this best 4K home theater projector...
If you...
Epson Home Cinema 5050UB
Want peak brightness at a reasonable cost
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K
Want to watch around the house or in the backyard
Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema
Want fantastic imaging
LG HU85LA CineBeam
Want a premium laser projector
Samsung The Premiere
Have no budget
There are several factors we use to find the best 4K home theater projectors.
Image: The best 4K home theater projectors share 4K picture quality that provides unique sharpness and excellent coloring.
Brightness: The number of Lumens can help you determine how bright a display will be, with more lumens providing a brighter picture.
Modes: Some of the best 4K home theater projectors have special modes you can use to fine-tune your display, whether it is Filmmaker Mode or Game Mode.
Cost: Budget is always a concern, so we look for affordable options for your next 4K home theater projector.
A home theater projector is a type of media player that uses a very bright light and projector lens to display images on a wall or surface.
4K is the new gold standard in quality for your home theater, with many home theater projectors employing 4K UHD technology in their displays. It provides greater detail and sharpness than seen in other lesser-definition TVs.
The cost of a 4K home theater projector can vary significantly. Our picks for the best 4K home theater projectors range in cost from $2,200 to more than $3,700, depending on the option you choose.
To help you find the best 4K home theater projectors, we also found these excellent options that almost made our list.