TuneIn Premium is coming to Alexa-enabled devices

TuneIn announced that its TuneIn Premium streaming audio service is coming to Amazon's lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers and displays.

TuneIn offers access to a library of live sports, commercial-free music and news, and more streaming audio content from a variety of sources. Contributing content providers include CNN, MSNBC, NPR, Major League Baseball, ESPN Radio, iHeartRadio, and others. TuneIn also provides its own selection of 30+ curated music channels designed to suit "every mood and taste," as well as live radio stations from around the globe.

Existing TuneIn Premium subscribers can now link their TuneIn and Amazon accounts to enable the functionality, while new subscribers can access TuneIn via Alexa-enabled devices as well. The cost for the premium membership is $9.99 per month, which includes access to the full TuneIn library via Alexa-enabled devices, as well as anywhere else TuneIn is available, including mobile and desktop apps, and on the web.

Those just joining the service currently qualify for a free, 90-day trial.

Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn, said his goal is for his company's streaming audio to be available "anywhere listening is occurring." He also promised that this announcement is "just one of the many developments we have in our product pipeline in the smart home device space as we look ahead."

Customers interested in TuneIn Premium can either get started at the service's website or by saying "Alexa, open TuneIn Live" to any supported, Alexa-enabled device. It's worth noting that TuneIn Live has been available on Alexa-enabled devices for some time, but it did not include the full list of content providers and services offered by the newly-launched TuneIn Premium tier, which provides access to every NHL and MLB game occurring during the current seasons, as well as commercial-free news, music, and more.

TuneIn's Premium tier will now have to compete with the massive list of streaming services available via Alexa-enabled devices, including Amazon's own Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and many others.