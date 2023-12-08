'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Turn your TV into a 4K art gallery for $40
Do you ever feel like your TV turned off at a party or social gathering is sort of an ugly thing on the wall that you've just come to accept? If so then you should know that you're not alone. Fortunately, this is a relatively simple issue to fix with the right tools. For example, you can turn your TV into an art gallery with Dreamscreens, a USB plugin that's just $40 now.
Dreamscreens comes with a collection of over 500 of the world's most iconic paintings. It also features over 400 impressionist paintings and over 500 post-impressionist paintings. Stemming throughout history, these museum works can be featured on a rotating display in your living room in 4K quality for less than $50.
Dreamscreens come with a standard screen version that showcases the paintings with their original dimensions, and which might then result in black bars bordering it. There's also a wide-screen option that fills the entire monitor with the painting.
Dreamscreens work with smart TVs and most varieties of digital frames. In addition to the images of the paintings themselves, it also offers additional entertainment with video slideshow options, background music, and more.
Don't miss out on this limited-time chance to turn your TV into a 4K digital art gallery with Dreamscreens, on sale for just $40.