Samsung's 114-inch Micro LED may be the best-looking TV in 2024 - but it'll cost you

Samsung just announced the expansion of its Micro LED portfolio with the addition of new 89", 101", and even 114" screen sizes. The underlining tech for these TVs, Micro LED, is the company's most advanced display technology, boasting incredible depth, vibrant colors, and exceptional brightness. Their sleek, minimalistic design is meant to serve as a focal point in the living space of any home, elevating your home theater experience. But, as might be expected, with great size and high quality also comes a hefty price tag.

"Samsung Micro LED represents the pinnacle of home entertainment, bringing a captivating, Hollywood-level viewing experience right into your home," said James Fishler, Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics America.

Micro LED technology features gads of microscopic LEDs that emit over eight million points of light, eliciting vivid color, sharp contrast, and high brightness. Not surprisingly, Samsung has introduced artificial intelligence with its Micro AI processor, scaling up content to 4K resolution. Upscaling is nothing new, of course, but when paired with the TV's Micro Color technology, the company claims to bring every variation in the spectrum to life, creating ultra-realistic texture and depth.

"Its stunning picture quality is complemented by its premium design, making our Micro LED a stand-out in any home. As more and more people are looking to buy bigger screens, these new size options of Micro LED displays give shoppers even more choices to find the screen that best fits their space and lifestyle," said Fishler.

It's true. People want to go big with their flat panels; the sleeker, the better. Samsung's Monolith Design of the Micro LED features a slim, bezel-less design that's engineered to fit seamlessly against a wall and provide an immersive viewing experience.

Samsung demoed a Transparent OLED TV at CES earlier this year, which leverages a similar Micro LED technology. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

What about sound? With built-in Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro, the 3D Arena Sound on the new Micro LED TVs surrounds and envelops you, making you feel like you're at the sports arena, not just watching the game on a big screen. (All this, despite the speakers being almost invisible.) Finally, the Active Voice Amplifier Pro feature also uses AI to analyze scenes, separating dialogue from background noise so that you can hear every line more distinctly.

Samsung's Micro LED lineup offers additional features like 4Vue, which allows you to show four screens simultaneously, transforming your screen into a sports hub. The Samsung Art Store lets you display world-renowned art collections when in Art Mode, instantly making your screen a digital gallery with countless collections. With other exclusive features like Samsung Gaming Hub and Samsung TV Plus, you can enjoy endless content and use your Micro LED as a home hub.

As always, there is the bottom line: cost. As one of the newest and most highly reputed displays in Samsung's storehouse, its Micro LED panels are not cheap. The 114" model (MS1C) goes for a whopping $150,000, while you can downsize to an 89" model (MS1B) for a mere $40,000 less.