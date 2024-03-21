YouTube TV gets multiview on iOS and iPadOS, but not Android, in time for March Madness

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Just in time for March Madness, Google is rolling out multiview support to YouTube TV, letting iOS and iPadOS users watch multiple games at once. Unfortunately, YouTube TV for Android users will have to wait a little longer.

Multiview has been present on TVs for a while now, including preset options to watch two to four games at once and a "build your own" option that lets you choose which games you want.

In the past month or so, however, multiview support started appearing on iOS and iPadOS devices. A Reddit user spotted the option in February and in a reply to that post on Tuesday, a YouTube TV representative confirmed that "you should now be able to use multiview on iOS devices! Just make sure your app is updated to version 8.11."

Right now, the feature only works with select games. To use it, open a live game and select "Watch in multiview" or one of the multiview options from the "Top Picks for You" section in the Home tab. Once you have the games you want open, tap any of them to bring up that game's audio.

On a TV, you can choose the games you want. On mobile, however, you can only choose from preselected groupings. Being able to choose any four channels would be ideal, but this is still a step up.

Unfortunately, Android users will have to wait a little longer for multiview support. According to the same representative that confirmed the feature for iOS, the Android version is launching "in the coming months." Plenty of users voiced displeasure with the delay, noting that Google owns both YouTube and Android, but the company didn't offer an explanation.