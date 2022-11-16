How to never lose your keys again

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If there's a gadget that has saved me from countless headaches, it's the Apple AirTag.
I love those things, and the one attached to my keys has saved me no end of frustration trying to find my misplaced keys.
But the AirTag is a disk, and you can't attach it directly to your keys without some kind of holder.
Apple makes no end of holders. Overpriced holders.
Enter the KeySmart Air. Not only is this a holder for the AirTag, but it's also a really cool key organizer.
I like it. A lot. I'd been worried that my old silicone AirTag holder would one day give way and detach from my keys. That would have been a sad day indeed. I've tried a few different AirTag holders, but they feel like I'm just adding another thing to my keyring. The KeySmart Air feels like it might help me get my keys organized.
Might.
Installation is easy.
Open the screw and pop the AirTag in the holder.
On that note, I'm impressed at how durable AirTags are as this has been on my keys for over a year now.
Add keys to the screw then tighten the screw (using a tool I had on my keyring).
Job done!
Oh, and here's what I carry on my keyring apart from keys.
Yes, I carry a bunch of stuff with me. A sensible person probably carries a lot less stuff. But it all gets used regularly, so I'm OK with that.
There are a whole bunch of accessories that KeySmart makes.
I forgot I had these, so I will attach them at some future point.