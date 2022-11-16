/>
How to never lose your keys again

This holder for your AirTag doubles as a key organizer, so it will keep your keys a bit more tidy. Maybe.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
KeySmart Air on a grey background

The KeySmart Air.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

If there's a gadget that has saved me from countless headaches, it's the Apple AirTag

I love those things, and the one attached to my keys has saved me no end of frustration trying to find my misplaced keys.

But the AirTag is a disk, and you can't attach it directly to your keys without some kind of holder.

Apple makes no end of holders. Overpriced holders.

Enter the KeySmart Air. Not only is this a holder for the AirTag, but it's also a really cool key organizer. 

Also: This helps you find your AirTag in the dark

Key features

  • Perfect fit for the Apple AirTag, allowing you to easily carry and locate your keys (Apple AirTag sold separately).
  • Keep your keys in order, so you can always find the right one.
  • Carries up to five keys plus your car key fob.
  • Compatible with KeySmart tools, such as the SafeBlade, NanoScissors, and MultiTool
  • SmartShield leather has the feel of leather but has been treated to make it last ten times longer than traditional leather.
  • Strong, spring-loaded carabiner to attach other items, such as car fobs, to the KeySmart Air.
Keys and keyring tools jumbled together on a table

Sorting out this mess of keys and keyring tools.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I like it. A lot. I'd been worried that my old silicone AirTag holder would one day give way and detach from my keys. That would have been a sad day indeed. I've tried a few different AirTag holders, but they feel like I'm just adding another thing to my keyring. The KeySmart Air feels like it might help me get my keys organized.

Might.

Silicone AirTag holder closeup

This silicone AirTag holder has seen better days.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Installation is easy.

Open the screw and pop the AirTag in the holder. 

Hand holding AirTag fitted into a KeySmart Air

The AirTag fits really snugly and securely into the KeySmart Air.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

On that note, I'm impressed at how durable AirTags are as this has been on my keys for over a year now.

Also: How to securely attach your Apple AirTag to things --- without breaking the bank 

Hand holding AirTag

This AirTag has been on my keyring for over a year and apart from a few superficial scratches, it's in great condition.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Add keys to the screw then tighten the screw (using a tool I had on my keyring). 

Hand tightening a screw.

Tightening the screw using a tool I already had on my keys.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Job done!

Keys and tools on keyring

My keys are a bit more organized.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Oh, and here's what I carry on my keyring apart from keys.

Tools on keyring

My "Every Day Carry" (EDC) keyring tools.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Yes, I carry a bunch of stuff with me. A sensible person probably carries a lot less stuff. But it all gets used regularly, so I'm OK with that.

There are a whole bunch of accessories that KeySmart makes. 

The KeySmart accessories in their packaging

The KeySmart NanoScissors, MultiTool, SafeBlade, and QuickDisconnect tools.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I forgot I had these, so I will attach them at some future point. 

