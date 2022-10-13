How to securely attach your Apple AirTag to things -- without breaking the bank

Unbreakcable Nu Series protective AirTag case Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Apple AirTags are amazing. I use them to keep track of all my valuables, from keys to luggage to my wallet.

Just this morning, I used an AirTag to track down my keys.

Keys which turned out to be in my pocket

But how do you attach the petite white flying saucer to your keys?

Apple's suggestion is that you use one of its AirTag holders. Perhaps the $35 leather key ring tag, or a $29 silicone loop, or maybe you want to treat yourself to a $349 Hermès key ring holder.

I don't know about you, but I'm reluctant to pay $35 for a holder for an AirTag that costs $29.

I've dabbled with cheap – and I mean like $2 cheap – silicone AirTag holders, but they've let me down in that the AirTag can pop out, and the silicone starts to tear after a few weeks of use.

I don't recommend these.

Buy cheap, buy twice.

I've been testing a few different holders and have found some that are both good quality and reasonably priced.

The Unbreakcable Nu Series protective AirTag case is one of them.

This AirTag case is made from highly durable TPU, and features a clear protective front cover to improve protection and prevent the AirTag from rattling about.

And to make it easy to attach your AirTag to things – keys, luggage, pets – there's a sturdy metal clip. Made of an aluminum alloy, this clip is lightweight yet strong and corrosion resistant.

The clip is strong yet lightweight Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The case doesn't reduce the range that the AirTag can be detected and has very little effect on the beeps that a lost AirTag emits to help you find it.

Unbreakcable also claims that the cases are waterproof to IP56, but given that AirTags have a rating of IP67, the purpose of this seems to be to prevent dirt, dust, and moisture from entering the case.

They're also easy to use. Pop the case out of the pack and remove the clear front cover.

The clear front cover helps to keep dirt and dust out of the case. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Then remove the packing piece that keeps the case from being crushed in transit.

Pop the AirTag into the TPU case. It's quite a tight fit!

This is a tight fit! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Finally, pop the cover on, and finish up with the ring!

Finished! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And best of all, priced at $21.99 for a pack of four, the Unbreakcable Nu Series protective AirTag case four-pack costs less than a single AirTag.