I've tried every type of humidifier and finally found the one to rule them all

The Levoit 6000S is available now on Amazon for $249.99

One of the best humidifiers on the market that can not only improve the humidity of your house, but helps to make your heat more efficient.

A bit pricey.

As an actor and singer, I've always gone out of my way to protect my voice. It doesn't help that I have terrible, year-round allergies. To that end, I use a VocalMist nebulizer and have typically placed humidifiers in carefully thought-out locations in the house.

The problem with traditional humidifiers is they can wreak havoc on hardwood floors, and tend to be room-specific, so you have to use them wherever you spend time. On top of that, not every humidifier is always up to the task, especially during the drier times of the year, when our house's heating is put to the test.

So, when Levoit shipped me one of their Superior 6000S evaporative humidifiers, I was doubtful. But, as always, I was willing to give it a try.

It took one day to convince me this was, hands down, the best humidifier I've ever used.

The specs

Easy to fill with the included hose

Dry mode uses the fan to dry out the filters to prevent moisture build up

Smart control via the VeSync app (Android, iOS)

Default target humidity range is set to 50%, but can be adjusted via the app

Power Supply: 24V⎓ 1.25A

Rated Power: 30W

Water Tank Capacity : 6 gal / 22.7L

Max Runtime: Up to 72 hours on low fanspeed setting

Max Runtime: 1,500 mL/h

Effective Range: 3,000 ft² / 279 m²

Noise Level: 28–45dB

Dimensions: 12.7 x 12.7 x 26.8 in / 32.3 x 32.3 x 68.1 cm

My experience



First, let me explain how the Superior 6000S works. Unlike typical humidifiers, the 6000S doesn't kick out a delicate cloud of white mist in what is sometimes a vain attempt to moisten the air. Instead, the 6000S draws water into four filters and then uses a fan to blow humid air into the room, as the water on the filters evaporates. This mist-free humidification is so superior to traditional humidifiers that the difference wasn't just obvious, it was almost shocking.

The 6000S covers up to 3,000 square feet and holds six gallons of water. I've found that a full tank will last about 24 hours on certain settings. I tend to prefer what I call the "fan" mode on medium, which does a great job of keeping the house at the perfect level of humidity. We have a 3,000 square-foot house, but I did discover that the 6000S was only able to really make a difference on the floor in which it was placed. Because of that limitation, I purchased a second one and set it up on the second floor.

The reason why I did that was surprising.

An inside look of the 6000S shows the filters that draw up moisture that is then dispersed as evaporative humidity with the powerful fan. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Our house is very well insulated. It was also remodeled with extra thick drywall, which adds to the insulation. We have two AC units and two furnaces (one each for downstairs and upstairs). These features mean we can keep the heat on at 69 degrees in the winter and be perfectly warm, and the AC at 73 degrees in the summer and be perfectly cool.

The next morning after switching on the 6000S, I noticed the temperature on the first floor was considerably warmer. The explanation is that the evaporative humidifier makes the heating system work more efficiently. That capability meant we could turn the heat down to 67 degrees and feel just as warm. However, the second floor was noticeably cooler. Thankfully, affter adding the second 6000S, everything was back in balance and both thermostats read 67 degrees.

I'm not saying the Levoit 6000S alleviated all of my throat issues. However, the humidifier has certainly improved the state of my larynx -- and I don't have a dry mouth, which is a huge boost.

As an added bonus, my wife noticed the state of her indoor botanical garden had improved significantly. She has a very large Monstera in the TV room that has been causing her issues. After setting up the 6000S, it seemed that the problems all but went away.

ZDNET's buying advice

Thanks to the Levoit 6000S evaporative humidifier, I don't have to make the house feel like a tropical jungle with traditional humidifiers. The humidity produced by this humidifier cannot be seen, doesn't fog up the windows, and doesn't cause problems with the hardwood or carpet.

If you're tired of trying to strategically place traditional warm or cold-mist humidifiers, scrap them, and spend cash on the Levoit 6000S. This humidifier is a game changer that will keep your entire home at a comfortable 50% humidity. Yes, it's pricey, but this device is worth every penny if you're someone who has problems with drier air.