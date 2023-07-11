Amazon's lightest Kindle is 35% off for Prime Day

Allison Murray/ZDNET

Summer is the perfect time to get some reading in, whether at the beach, pool, or swinging in a hammock. If your goal this summer is to read as many New York Times best sellers as possible, the Kindle is a great option to download and read an entire digital library.

And for Amazon Prime Day this week, the base-model Kindle is currently 35% off as a Prime Day deal.

The entry-level Kindle -- this latest model was released in 2022 -- comes with a lot of upgrades, making it a bit more competitive with more expensive e-readers. But as someone who went hands-on with this Kindle as a newbie to e-readers, this model's simplicity impressed me and made reading new and exciting again.

While I can't speak to the previous generation Kindle, I was impressed with this Kindle's display. Its 300 ppi is the same display as the Paperwhite and the Oasis. The anti-glare display also makes it easy to read in any light, and dark mode is a warm welcome to my eyes when trying to read at night without letting the blue light of a screen interrupt my sleep cycle.

In addition, this new Kindle is also the most lightweight Kindle out of any of the models. The previous generation clocked in at 6.1 ounces, but this new one is only 5.56 ounces, and it is drastically easier to carry and hold than an actual book.

If you're looking to upgrade to a Kindle this summer, this is the one to buy, and at just $65 for Prime Day, it's a steal.