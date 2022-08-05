/>
Amazon is buying robot vacuum company iRobot in a $1.7 billion dollar deal

Cloud computing to retail giant Amazon adds to its home technology portfolio.
sabrina-ortiz
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Associate Editor on
iRobot Roomba i2

iRobot's Roomba i2

Amazon

Amazon is buying robot vacuum cleaner company iRobot in a deal valued at approximately $1.7 billion.  

iRobot is best known for the Roomba, the autonomous vacuum cleaner that finds its way around household obstacles to vacuum floors completely on its own. It also makes robot mop devices, too.

Colin Angle, CEO of iRobot, says Amazon was the perfect fit for the company. "Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission. I'm hugely excited to be a part of Amazon and to see what we can build together for customers in the years ahead," he said. He will remain as CEO once the transaction is completed. 

Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices, said that Amazon recognizes how much iRobot has done to make people's lives easier.

"Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive—from cleaning when and where customers want while avoiding common obstacles in the home, to automatically emptying the collection bin," said Limp in the release. "Customers love iRobot products—and I'm excited to work with the iRobot team to invent in ways that make customers' lives easier and more enjoyable."

