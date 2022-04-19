If you're a coffee drinker, then you know it's important to have the right coffee mug. And for people who are regularly on the go, a travel coffee mug is a necessity. Luckily for you, we've researched dozens of the top travel coffee mugs on the market to find our favorites. Keep reading to see the eight best travel coffee mugs, what we like about them, and how you can choose the right one for you.

YETI Rambler Best travel coffee mug YETI YETI is one of the most recognizable names in the world of travel coffee mugs, and for good reason. Their products are known for their durability, which you can see as soon as you hold this product in your hand. This 20-ounce tumbler has excellent double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold. The lid includes a MagSlider, which is designed to further insulate the mug and prevent leaking. You can also trade out the magnetic slider for a straw and enjoy your beverages that way. This mug has nearly 140,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers say that it's easy to drink from, easy to clean, and durable. It's no surprise it ranks first. Pros Double-wall vacuum insulation

Durable design

Versatile -- use with magnetic sliding closure or a straw for hot and cold drinks

Dishwasher safe Cons Pricier than some competitors

Lid may not be leak-proof

Hydro Flask Water Bottle Best on-the-go option Hydro Flask If you want a travel mug that's easy to take with you on the go, check out the Hydro Flask. The handle makes this bottle easy to carry, and it has an attractive design. With its wide flex sip lid, this mug is still leak-proof according to Hydro Flask, and will keep your coffee hot for hours. As an added bonus, the company supports more than 100 environmental non-profit organizations and has donated $1.9 billion and more than 55,000 bottles. When it comes to reviews, customers have plenty of good things to say. The product has more than 21,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers like that it makes a great gift, is easy to drink from, and is leak-proof. Pros A portion of proceeds goes to charity

Easy to take with you on the go

Compatible with other Hydro Flask lids Cons Some reviews complain of leaks

Difficult to disassemble to clean

Zojirushi Stainless Mug Best for heat retention Zojirushi If you're looking for a travel coffee mug that's going to keep your coffee hot, look no further than the Zojirushi Stainless Mug. It consistently ranks among the best mugs for heat retention, thanks to vacuum insulation. The company promises this mug will keep your beverages hot or cold for six hours. Additionally, it has a sleek design that fits in cup holders and can accommodate full-size ice cubes. This product comes highly-rated by customers. With more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon, the mug has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers like that it's leak-proof, easy to drink from, and made of quality material. Pros Leak-proof lid

Excellent heat retention

Sleek, lightweight design

Sized for cupholders and ice cubes Cons Not dishwasher safe

Stains and scratches easily

Miir Travel Tumbler Best for commuters MiiR Anytime you have a conversation about the best travel coffee mugs, MiiR will be one of the first names to come up. The MiiR Travel Tumbler keeps your drinks either hot or cold with double-wall vacuum insulation technology. It comes with a leak-free design, meaning you don't have to worry about spills when you're on the go. People also love the design of this travel tumbler, and it's compatible with your standard cup holder and regular ice cubes. As far as customer reviews go, MiiR is a fan favorite. It has more than 300 reviews on the company's website, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Pros Double-wall insulation keeps your drinks hot and cold

Attractive design

Spill-proof lid

A portion of your purchase goes to charity Cons Lid can be difficult to open

Exterior scratches easily

Contigo West Loop Travel Mug with Autoseal® Lid Best for no leaks Contigo Contigo is practically a household name when it comes to travel coffee mugs. This mug in particular is famous for its Autoseal® lid, which keeps your coffee hot for hours and ensures the lid is leak- and spill-proof. Pair the auto-seal with the vacuum insulation, and you can trust that your coffee will stay hot. It's designed to fit in your car's cup holder and under your home's single-serve brewer. If we judge this mug simply by its reviews, then it's easy to see why Contigo is a household name. The mug has more than 110,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers like that it's leak-proof, easy to drink from, and durable. Pros Affordable price

Leak- and spill-proof

Auto-seal lid

Keeps drinks hot for 5 hours and cold for 12 Cons Not dishwasher safe

Difficult to clean, according to reviews

Ello Campy Water Bottle with Slider Lid Best for camp style Ello The Ello Campy Water Bottle is perfect for anyone who prefers a camp-style travel mug. It has a long handle, which makes it easy to carry no matter your hand size. It claims to keep drinks hot for 5 hours and cold for 10 hours. Its patented sealing slider is designed to prevent leaks and to make it easy to open or close one-handed. This mug has more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers liked its lock feature, its easy-to-hold design, and its leak-proof lid. Pros Affordable price

Keeps drinks hot for 5 hours or cold for 10 hours

Handle makes it easy to carry

Attractive and classic camp aesthetic Cons Not dishwasher safe

Less convenient to cart around

KeepCup Reusable Coffee Cup Best for replacing paper cups KeepCup Anyone looking for a glass travel coffee mug will love the aesthetic of the KeepCup Reusable Coffee Cup. It's made of toughened glass and has a natural cork band. However, this mug won't keep your drink hot as long as many of the other products on this list. After all, it's designed to replace disposable cups you'd find at coffee shops (and for people who like the glass mug look). KeepCup is an environmentally-friendly mug, and the company donates revenue each year to help the environment. This mug has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, earning it a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers like its beautiful design and the fact that it's the same size as coffee shop paper cups. Pros Aesthetically-pleasing design

A portion of proceeds go to environmental causes

Excellent disposable cup replacement Cons Not leak-proof

Doesn't keep drinks hot for long

Fellow Carter Move Travel Mug Best for preventing spills Fellow The Fellow Carter Move Travel Mug has an eye-catching design. It will definitely keep your drinks hot or cold thanks to its vacuum insulation; Fellow claims the mug will retain heat for up to 12 hours and retain cold for up to 24 hours. Its unique design is made to prevent spills and leaks. In fact, it even has a snap-in splash guard for that very purpose, and its lid design does the rest. This product has roughly 2,100 reviews on Amazon, earning an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. While it hasn't proven itself to as many people as the other brands on our list, customers love its sturdiness, the fact that it's leak-proof, and that it makes a great gift. Pros Great for using while on the go

Leak-proof lid and splash guard

Retains heat for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours Cons More expensive than other competitors

Inconvenient to open on the go

How did we choose these travel coffee mugs? With so many travel coffee mugs on the market, you may be wondering how we narrowed our list down to these options. First, we started by rounding up the most frequently purchased travel coffee mugs on the market. From there, we compared them based on factors like heat retention, design, whether they leak, and more. We also aimed to find products that brought something new to an already-crowded market. Did they have a unique selling point, or were they simply a knock-off of another popular brand? Ultimately, we aimed to find products that provide excellent quality with few downsides at a price point that's accessible to everyone.

Which travel coffee mug is right for you? Even though we've narrowed down the field, you still may have a challenging time choosing a mug. Here are a few questions to ask yourself as you weigh your options: What sort of heat retention do you need? You might be someone who drinks your coffee first thing in the morning, and heat retention isn't as important to you. On the other hand, you may travel in the cold weather or drink your coffee later in the day, and then you might want a mug that has excellent heat retention. Where will you be bringing your coffee mug? Some people have their coffee mugs sitting safely in a cup holder or on their desk, while others like to throw it in their backpack to drink later. If you're going to be bringing your mug on the go, you'll want one that's leak-proof. Are you okay with hand washing your mug? Several mugs on our list aren't dishwasher-safe, meaning you'll be hand washing them after each use. If you can't stand the idea of hand washing your coffee mug, be sure to choose one that can go in the dishwasher. How important is design? Some people are only concerned with function, while others want something that's also nice to look at. There's no right answer, but knowing which is important to you can help you narrow down your choices even more.

What is the best travel coffee mug? The YETI Rambler is the best travel coffee mug based on durability, design, insulation, and versatility.

Can travel coffee mugs go in the dishwasher? Some of the travel coffee mugs on our list can go in the dishwasher, but some must be hand washed in order to maintain their heat retention or leak-proof features.

Are there alternative travel coffee mugs worth considering? There are hundreds of travel coffee mugs on the market, so the right mug for you may not be on this list. Here are a few alternatives to consider:



