Save $60 on the Gevi espresso machine right now

Make lattes, cappuccinos, and more at home with this coffee shop worthy espresso machine.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

I love my morning lattes, but with even Starbucks raising their costs this year, I decided it was time to make my coffee at home and save some cash. With the Gevi espresso machine, you can make lattes as frequently as you want -- and right now, you can save up to $60 on this splurge-worthy machine.

Gevi espresso machine ($60 off)

 $119 at Amazon

A lot of machines can cost thousands, like the Jura S8 smart coffee maker. While the S8 makes a great cup of Joe, I wanted something within my price point. The Gevi espresso machine allows me to make up to two shots of espresso, and at $119, it's affordable. It also can foam up milk with a special frothing wand, so if you're not feeling a cappuccino and want something a little more milky and creamy, you can make a latte for your morning buzz.

You won't even have to fill the water on a regular basis. It comes with a 1.5-liter tank, so you can fill it up and keep going for a few days or even make guests drinks without having to refill it every time. You will also get espresso in as little as 60 seconds, making it perfect for those that need to make coffee on the way back into the office (or those that need to rush to their WFH space).

At $60 off the original price, $119 is a steal of a deal for an espresso machine. The lowest price we've seen is $101. The $119 is still a great deal because you'll get a high-quality espresso maker while saving $60.

If you decide to make your espresso at home, be sure to pick this up sooner rather than later. We don't know how long this sale will last, and it's a great deal for those that want to have great lattes or cappuccinos at home.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

