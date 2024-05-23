'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This Onson 2-in-1 robot vacuum is $250 off at Walmart for Memorial Day
The Onson 2-in-1 robot vacuum features both vacuum and mop functions to help clean pet hair and dirt. If you've had your eye on a robot vacuum but held off because of the price, you can save $250 on the Onson 2-in-1 robot vacuum right now at Walmart with this Memorial Day deal.
When you download the companion app, you'll be able to set cleaning schedules, start and stop cleaning cycles, and even connect your robot vacuum to Alexa and Hey Google for hands-free voice controls. The vacuum itself features a 230ml water tank, and is able to clean up to 1,290 square feet of space. The vacuum function has two levels of suction so you can adjust noise levels as well as adjust suction for hardwood, carpet, and tile.
On a full charge, the Onson 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleans for up to 2 hours, automatically returning to its home station for charging. And with three different cleaning modes (edge, spot, and manual), you'll be able to handle everything from the occasional spill to tracked-in dirt and tangles of pet hair. Onson also offers a 12-month warranty, so you can have peace of mind if you run into issues.
ZDNET has not tested this robot vacuum (here's our list of tested top picks) and we think it's fair to point out that it has 40 one-star reviews on Walmart. The price is excellent, but we want to make sure our audience has that context when making a buying decision.