The best early Memorial Day tech deals you can shop right now
With Memorial Day being the unofficial start of the summer, the best season of the year is almost upon us. Not only do we get a long weekend to enjoy with friends and family, but there are also plenty of sales and discounts on everything from smart home devices to TVs to tablets -- even right now, over a week before the annual holiday.
Major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more are full of deals you can grab right now.
That's why we rounded up the best early Memorial Day 2024 deals that you can shop now, so you can snag savings even before the long weekend. Plus, we'll be updating this list with all the best deals that are live leading into Memorial Day and afterwards, so check back here for all the best discounts, refreshed daily.
The best early Memorial Day 2024 deals
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera Set (5-Pieces): $200 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Costco Shop Card: $60 (save $20 via StackSocial)
- LG 50-inch UR9000 LED 4K TV: $330 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV: $1,999 (save $1,000 at Walmart)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Vacuum and Mop: $1,400 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Blink Mini Indoor Camera: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: ($199 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB: $399 (save $170 at Walmart)
- Ring Video Doorbell + Ring Stick Up Cam: $100 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Govee Wi-Fi Outdoor String Lights: $240 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirTag (4-Pack): $79 (save $20 at Walmart)
- Jackery Solar Generator with Two Solar Panels: $999 (save $650 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm: $299 (save $100 at Walmart)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe with Premium Pen: $280 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $340 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: $150 (save $40 at Amazon) LG UltraGear 34-inch OLED Curved Monitor: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console + Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $449 (save $110 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $95 (save $45 at Amazon)
- iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB: $399 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil 2nd Gen: $79 (save $50 at Walmart)
The best early Memorial Day headphone deals
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $130 (save $70 at Amazon)
- NEW Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones with AppleCare+: $170 (save $59)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $327 (save $73 at Walmart)
- Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds: $160 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds: $80 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $180 (save $170 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $99 at Amazon)
- JBL Tune520TB Headphones: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $140 (save $60 at Amazon)
The best early Memorial Day TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $286 (save $32 at Walmart)
- Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K Smart Tizen TV: $400 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $35 (save $15 at Walmart)
- Philips 32-inch HD TV: $118 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Sony 50-inch Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: $600 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Hisense 58-inch 4K LED Smart TV: $258 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Onn 75-inch 4K LED TV: $448 (save $50 at Walmart)
The best early Memorial Day robot vacuum deals
- Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum: $400 (save $300 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $559 (save $171 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $441 at Amazon)
- Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: $450 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $600 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Ecovacs Cube Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $430 (save $370 at Best Buy)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum: $150 (save $100 at Best Buy)
The best early Memorial Day home deals
- Ring Indoor Cam: $40 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Anker Solix 522 Portable Power Station: $199 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: $49 (save $21 at Amazon)
- Bluetti Portable Power Station EB3A: $198 (save $101 at Amazon)
- Shark Navigator Lift Away Vacuum Cleaner: $170 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Eufy Security SoloCam S220: $70 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: $125 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Arctic King Mini Fridge: $129 (save $69 at Walmart)
The best early Memorial Day outdoor deals
- Greenworks 24V Lawnmower Bundle: $352 (save $88 at Amazon)
- Worx Electric Leafblower: $65 (save $35 at Amazon)
- Blackstone 17-inch Propane Griddle: $179 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Greenworks 1900 PSI Electronic Pressure Washer Kit: $130 (save $90 at Best Buy)
- Worx 40V Electric Sring Trimmer: $110 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Traeger Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: $600 (save $200 at Amazon)
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
When is Memorial Day?
Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 27, 2024. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long, and even days ahead of the holiday.