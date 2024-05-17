X
The best early Memorial Day tech deals you can shop right now

We've rounded up all the best tech deals you can shop now with savings -- even ahead of Memorial Day. Grab top TVs, headphones, home gear, and more.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
memorial-day-promo
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

With Memorial Day being the unofficial start of the summer, the best season of the year is almost upon us. Not only do we get a long weekend to enjoy with friends and family, but there are also plenty of sales and discounts on everything from smart home devices to TVs to tablets -- even right now, over a week before the annual holiday. 

Major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more are full of deals you can grab right now. 

Also: The best Amazon tech deals of May 2024

That's why we rounded up the best early Memorial Day 2024 deals that you can shop now, so you can snag savings even before the long weekend. Plus, we'll be updating this list with all the best deals that are live leading into Memorial Day and afterwards, so check back here for all the best discounts, refreshed daily. 

The best early Memorial Day 2024 deals 

The best early Memorial Day tech deals 

Kindle Oasis against brown wood backdrop
Nina Raemont/ZDNET

The best early Memorial Day headphone deals

beats-solo-3
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

The best early Memorial Day TV deals

amazon-fire-stick
Kayla Solino/ZDNET

The best early Memorial Day robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The best early Memorial Day home deals

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
Maria Diaz/ZDNET


The best early Memorial Day outdoor deals

robomow-rx20-robotic-lawn-mower
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 27, 2024. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long, and even days ahead of the holiday. 

