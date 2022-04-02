Traeger releases flagship Timberline grills with advanced features and improved smoking

Three years ago we tested the Traeger Ironwood 650 mid-range grill and loved how we could control and monitor our smoking and grilling sessions from phones and watches. The new Timberline series sets the bar for outdoor cooking once again with some features likely to launch on upgraded Pro and Ironwood models in the future.

The Timberline series is Traeger's flagship with the Timberline model priced at $3,499 and Timberline XL at $3,799. The grills will launch this spring and are clearly targeted at the outdoor cook who wants an ultimate outdoor patio setup with a grill capable of helping turn out the perfect meal.

Image: Traeger

Traeger starts with a new smart combustion system designed to avoid flare-ups while providing a consistent reliable cooking experience. A new FreeFlow firepot design is also incorporated into the grill to help achieve maximum smoke output. On the grill itself, we find a new full-color touchscreen display.

While I find Traeger grills fairly easy to clean, the new grease and ash keg system channels the grease and ash into one area for cleaning and disposal. Another nice feature of the Timberline series is the support for two Meater wireless meat thermometers that allow you to place the thermometers anywhere you need without dealing with cables.

The Timberline series offers features not found in the Pro or Ironwood models, including the new induction cooktop that lets you simmer your sauces, sear your steaks, or saute vegetables while your meat is smoked on the grill. The Timberline also has a rail system for accessorizing the grill and a host of available options to customize the grill to your needs.

The Traeger smartphone app has also been updated with an improved interface to make it easier to find recipes and send them straight to your grill. A significant improvement I was pleased to see was the grill control screen that lets you control temps, manage alerts, and activate Super Smoke mode with ease. The Apple Watch app is also useful when you are away from your phone and need to check on the grill status and even make some changes as your meat is smoked.

I also spend a lot of time searching for things outside of the app, but with the new app, there is an extensive learning feature that is likely to answer all the questions you may have as you explore wood pellet cooking.