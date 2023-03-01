'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
More of us than ever are working from home or have adopted hybrid roles, but when you're either in a small apartment or you are living with roommates, the space required to have a home office simply might not be available.
As a result, you might have to work on a sofa, hunched over a coffee table, or in the kitchen -- and none of these options will do your back or wrists any favors. As such, investing in a laptop stand can be a way to make your home office (wherever it may be) more comfortable.
They don't have to be expensive, either. For example, we've spotted the Kentevin laptop stand on sale at Amazon. You would usually pay $29, but at the moment, the product is 49% off, saving you $14.
The Kentevin laptop stand is manufactured from ABS plastic and has anti-slip rubber pads. The laptop stand, suitable for most laptops from 10 to 17 inches, is height-adjustable and comes with a smartphone bracket. Finally, you can fold and pack the stand away once your work is complete.
If your budget is tight this month, but you need a laptop stand for comfort, we've also picked out a basic stand with anti-slip pads on Amazon which can be adjusted for height. There are no bells or whistles, but with 47% off ($9), and a final price of just under $10, you can't really argue.
For something a little different and more botanical, we've also found a laptop stand at Walmart on sale. This laptop stand is bamboo and is suitable for use on the couch or in bed.
The tray is height-adjustable and has a handy tray and drawer for your phone or mug of coffee. You can save $14 on the standard $44 price tag, so the sales rate is just under $30.
