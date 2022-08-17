If you're looking for a back-to-school deal on Apple MacBooks and other accessories, you won't want to miss the new B&H sale.
The US vendor is offering discounts on a huge range of Apple products, including the Macbook Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods, Apple TV 4K, the mini M1 chip, and iPads.
The sale is priced as deals under $150 to over $1000. As you may expect, premium products such as the MacBook Pro still fetch a high price, but you can expect several hundred dollars off these high-ticket items -- as well as discounts on cheaper products.
Our favorite deal is for the 2021 Apple 16.2" MacBook Pro, with M1 Pro processing chip, for $2,399, a saving of $300. This model is equipped with a 16.2" 3456 x 2234 Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a FaceTime HD 1080p camera, a backlit magic keyboard, and a Touch ID sensor. You can select your model in gray or silver.
Some of the best deals include:
B&H is also offering Apple bundles. For example, you can enjoy $300 off a MacBook Pro kit containing a 2021 laptop, mouse, USB hub, protective case, software, and a charger. Or, you could take advantage of a $70 saving on a bundle containing an Apple 11" iPad Pro (M1 chip) with a magic keyboard.
To check out these Apple deals, visit B&H below.