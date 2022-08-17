/>
MacBook Pro, Air, Airpods are now part of B&H back to school sale

Savings of up to $300 are on the table for a limited time.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Apple

If you're looking for a back-to-school deal on Apple MacBooks and other accessories, you won't want to miss the new B&H sale.

The US vendor is offering discounts on a huge range of Apple products, including the Macbook Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods, Apple TV 4K, the mini M1 chip, and iPads. 

The sale is priced as deals under $150 to over $1000. As you may expect, premium products such as the MacBook Pro still fetch a high price, but you can expect several hundred dollars off these high-ticket items -- as well as discounts on cheaper products.

Our favorite deal is for the 2021 Apple 16.2" MacBook Pro, with M1 Pro processing chip, for $2,399, a saving of $300. This model is equipped with a 16.2" 3456 x 2234 Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a FaceTime HD 1080p camera, a backlit magic keyboard, and a Touch ID sensor. You can select your model in gray or silver.

Some of the best deals include:

  • $199 Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case ($50 off) 
  • $2,199 Apple 16.2" MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (Late 2021, Space Gray) ($300 off)
  • $214.95 Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case ($35 off)
  • $489 Apple AirPods Max (Space Gray) ($60 off)

B&H is also offering Apple bundles. For example, you can enjoy $300 off a MacBook Pro kit containing a 2021 laptop, mouse, USB hub, protective case, software, and a charger. Or, you could take advantage of a $70 saving on a bundle containing an Apple 11" iPad Pro (M1 chip) with a magic keyboard.

To check out these Apple deals, visit B&H below.

B&H Apple deals

 View now at B&H

