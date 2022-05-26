How to connect your Chromebook to a shared network folder

When Chromebooks were first introduced, they were mocked as nothing more than a laptop with a browser. Since those early days, the devices have become far more versatile than you probably realize.
Take, for instance, the ability to connect to network shares from within ChromeOS. This feature has been built into the OS for some time and makes it easy to not only connect to those shares but easily access them from within the Files application.
I'm going to walk you through the process of connecting to a network share being shared by the Samba server on Pop!_OS Linux. This process can also connect to directories shared from a Windows or macOS machine (and the process is the same, regardless of which operating system is hosting the share).
The only things you'll need to make this work are an updated Chromebook and a share to connect to on your network. Ready to make this happen? Let's do it.
The first thing to be done is connect to the share. Your Chromebook must be connected to the same network as the machine hosting the share. Once you've ensured that is the case, log into your Chromebook and open the Settings app (from either the gear icon in the System Tray popup (Figure 1) or from within the desktop launcher.
From within the Settings app, click to expand the Advanced entry in the left sidebar and then click Files (Figure 2).
This should reveal all of the shares available on your network (Figure 4).
Finish adding the necessary information (username and password).
The Files app will automatically open, revealing the newly added share (Figure 5).
You should see all of the files and directories housed within the share. That share will then always be available to your Chromebook (until you either close it by right-clicking the entry and selecting Close or if you leave the network that includes the machine housing the share).
Congratulations! You now have access to files and directories on that shared directory on your LAN. Enjoy.