Since the pandemic, many workplaces have adopted a hybrid or completely remote work model. This means having reliable Wi-Fi at home is more important than ever. However, if your home is like mine, the distribution of Wi-Fi is not consistent from room to room and the further you get from the router, the worse the connection is. If you can relate to this, that means you could benefit from a Wi-Fi extender, and you are in luck because the NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6120 is 57% off right now. It's down to $30.
The last time this Wi-Fi extender had a price tag this low on Amazon was back in 2019. This Wi-Fi extender extends Wi-Fi range coverage up to 1500 sq ft and can connect to 25 devices, so if you have a busy household, this extender can come in handy. Speed won't be compromised with the extended range because the product can provide up to 1200Mbps Wi-Fi speed using dual-band and patented FastLane (TM) technology.
The product works with any wireless router or cable modem. If you aren't very tech-savvy, no worries, installation is simple. The listing claims that the setup will take as little as five minutes. All you have to do is connect the extender to your existing router with one button press and then connect devices to your network.
