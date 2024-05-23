'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Organize your life with this tiny Bluetooth thermal label printer for only $14
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Polono P31S Bluetooth portable thermal label printer is available from Amazon for $14 (49% off deal and $4 coupon)
- The labels are crisp and sharp, and they print fast.
- It prints monochrome labels only, and the app is a little fiddly.
Forget about hand-printed labels. They're tedious to create, the quality can be poor, and the ink runs with even the slightest exposure to moisture.
What you need is a label printer. And what if I told you you could get a battery-powered Bluetooth thermal label printer for as little as $14? That would pique your interest, right?
Also: iOS and Android owners will now be alerted if an unknown tracker is moving with them
What you need is a Polono P31S.View at Amazon
The printer is simplicity itself. A button on the side turns the device on and off and calibrates the paper roll. And if you forget you have to press and hold the button to turn the thermal printer on and off, there's a handy label stuck to the printer telling you what to do.
On the back of the device, there's a USB-C port for charging and a hole for a lanyard. Simple.
Connecting the printer to a smartphone is easy.
Also: The best electric screwdrivers: Expert tested
Download the Labelnize app (available for iOS and Android), let it connect to the printer, and away you go. The app is straightforward and contains pre-made labels and functionality for more advanced features, such as QR codes and more.
Once the label is spat out, you press the button on the front to chop it off and you're ready to organize your life.
And finally, the top lifts off to allow you to change labels.
This printer is about as easy as it gets.
Also: How to get into 3D printing without breaking (too many) things
As for labels, you can get a 3-roll 540 label pack of 14mm x 40mm labels in a variety of colors -- white, colorful nebula, and a variety of other colors -- for $24. Bear in mind that while the labels come in different colors, the print is always black.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Polono P31S is a decent mini battery-powered Bluetooth thermal printer. It's easy to use, the labels are crisp and clear, and the battery life is great. And if you're happy with a white one, you can get the printer for only $14.