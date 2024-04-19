'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 5 tech gadgets I never hike without
Hiking is my go-to escape from the hustle and bustle, a chance to shift down to a slower pace. The world looks different when you're exploring it powered by your own two legs. But wanting to get away doesn't mean I ditch all my tech. Actually, bringing along a few carefully chosen gadgets can really enhance the hiking experience.
One key thing I always keep in mind is that I'll be the one carrying all this gear. To avoid turning myself into a beast of burden, I focus on keeping everything small, lightweight, and simple. That means bringing along lighter power bank or a mini flashlight that will power me through an all-day adventure.
Note: I'm not including my iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in this list – I don't go anywhere without those things, so adding those would be cheating.
On a long hike, you'll need a power bank that is sleek, ultra-light, ultra-thin, and waterproof. Yes, waterproof -- I gave this power bank a proper shower and it lived up to its IP68 rating. The 10,000 mAh capacity is enough to fully recharge my iPhone 15 Pro Max a couple of times, it has both USB-C and USB-A ports, and it can even trickle charge small devices such as earbuds that only draw tiny amounts of current.
Every pound matters on a long hike, so a lightweight build is essential for those longer trails. As I write in my review of the Klarus K5, "it is approximately 30 percent lighter than other power banks with comparable capacity, a claim by the manufacturers that I find to be accurate." Reviews for this power bank are strong, with owners praising the lightweight design, the sleek and stylish carbon fiber outer, and the weatherproofing that the IP68-rated power bank offers. One note I'll make, however, is that I like to keep this power bank in a bag as I hike because I'm weary of dirt and sand getting into the ports.
Some equipment we bring on a hike goes unused -- for the better -- and this satellite phone falls into that camp. A satellite phone can offer peace of mind for loved ones and a way to get in touch just in case I get lost while I'm out exploring. Some reassurance goes a long way, and the Spot X two-way messaging communicator offers this when I'm far outside the reach of a cellular or Wi-Fi network. Personally, I love the simplicity of this design. It looks like a Blackberry of olden days, yet connects to a constellation of satellites orbiting the Earth.
Reviews for the Spot X can be a bit hit or miss, but the negativity is mostly down to either buyers not realizing that it needs to be tied to a subscription package -- potentially an expensive subscription package depending on your needs -- to work, or those misunderstanding its capabilities. Beyond that, the reviews are positive, with one Amazon reviewer complimenting how well the SOS function worked during a storm, and another said it was affordable for day-to-day users.
I'm a big fan of Shokz bone conduction headphones, and the OpenRun Pro are without a doubt my favorite version. They fit well around my head, the 10-hour battery life is excellent, the sound quality is great, they're completely sweat-proof, there's nothing to block my earholes, and I'm not going to lose them in the undergrowth like I would an AirPods Pro bud (speaking from experience).
Reviews that I've seen for the Shokz OpenRun Pro on Amazon, Reddit, and across social media have consistently been strong. Yes, there are some people who find the headband either too big or too small, and some find the switch to bone conduction rather disconcerting in the beginning, but these are headphones are the best way to listen to music, audiobooks, and podcasts, or make and receive calls, without plugging up your ears.
What do I like about this keychain flashlight? First, it's highly durable. A keychain is a hostile environment for anything that isn't a key, but this one is built like a brick. A lot of these keychain flashlights claim to be water-resistant but end up dying on you when exposed to a droplet or two of rain. Not this one. The Boruit V3 Mini LED flashlight has been rained on and submerged a number of times and it's still going strong.
This keychain flashlight has two LEDs on the front that not only allow it to pack a bigger punch when you need the light, but the two LEDs mean there's a better spread to the light. And the glow in the dark shell makes it much easier to find in a backpack or a tent at night. Reviewers on Amazon love pretty much about everything about this flashlight, from the build quality, to the brightness and battery life.
Water is heavy, so anything I can do to make use of the water around me means I have to carry less on my back. And while there's no shortage of rivers and lakes and puddles I can make use of while hiking in the UK, the problem is there's always a dead sheep upstream somewhere or a farmer draining effluent into an otherwise delicious looking lake. The Grayl GeoPress solves this potentially life-threatening issue and removes 99.9% of viruses, 99.9999% of bacteria, and filters out microplastics, sediment, heavy metals, chemicals, pesticides, and herbicides to turn sketchy water into clean drinking water.
It can take a fair bit of courage to put dirty water into a bottle, press it through a filter and then drink the water, but the reviews were so positive that it gave me confidence to take that first big sip.
Why should you trust me?
Tech isn't just something I test and review for work; it's a crucial part of my life, whether I'm working, traveling, or trekking through off-grid locations.
Mix in my passion for photography, videography, and drones, and you'll find me venturing into some pretty remote spots. In these places, relying on my tech is a given, and a single piece of equipment failing could mean calling off the trip, or even facing bigger troubles.
What factors should I consider for hiking equipment?
While I'm hiking up mountains and through trails I find that a product needs to be one of three things.
- Lightweight: Because on the trail every ounce quickly starts to feel like a pound.
- Durable: Because if it breaks, I could be in trouble!
- Easy to use: Because when it's cold or dark (or both) you'll appreciate not having to dig out an instruction manual,
How do I preserve battery life when hiking?
First, I turn stuff off. I don't need my smartphone on all the time -- I'm hiking, not working! This way I can turn things on as and when I need them, and it makes a huge difference.
I also top off devices rather than try to fully charge them. I'd much prefer to keep a power reserve in my power bank for when I need it, than push it all into my smartphone or some other device. This way I can ration it out as needed.