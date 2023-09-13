'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Ring's new Pet Tag can help you find your furry friend faster, and it's only $10
If you have a fur baby, you know there's nothing you won't do to keep your pet safe. For that reason, Ring created a product that can help protect your pet without breaking the bank.
On Wednesday, Ring announced its Pet Tag, a new pet accessory that can help reunite lost pets with their humans.
The Pet Tag looks like any other tag on a pet's collar, except it has a QR code on the back. When the missing pet's finder scans that QR code, the pet owner will be notified that the lost pet's tag has been scanned.
Upon scanning the QR code, the pet finder will also have access to the pet profile that will display information the owner had set up, including health conditions, allowing the pet to receive any care they might need as soon as possible.
Perhaps the most helpful feature is the ability for owners to opt into the "Contact Me" on the pet profile, which allows the pet finder to engage in two-way communication, making it easier to return the pet to its family.
The Pet Tag serves as a more effective alternative to your typical pet tag that has an owner's name and number engraved on a metal plate since, typically, the information is tiny, hard to read, and even scratched off due to wear and tear.
The Pet Tag is available for pre-order today on the Ring website and Amazon for $9.99.
Note that Ring's Pet Tag does not have a GPS, so if you want to be able to track your dog, an alternative such as an Apple Tag might be more fitting.
At its low price point, however, Ring's Pet Tag could be paired with an Apple Tag as it serves a different purpose and would help ensure your pet is safely returned if found by someone.