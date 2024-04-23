You can now buy an Oura Ring at Target - and get it sized right in the store

Target

The Oura Ring has gotten so popular over the past few years that you now can buy the smart ring at Target. The retailer announced a partnership with Oura on Tuesday to grow the wearable's in-store retail footprint.

When customers shop for the Oura Ring at a Target location, they can try out the store's in-store sizing experience, instead of waiting to receive a sizing kit by mail, confirming their size, and then receiving a ring of their own a few days or weeks later. But if a customer is shopping for the Oura Ring online, they will receive a $10 gift card when they purchase an Oura sizing kit, which can be applied to any future Target or Target.com purchase, including an Oura Ring.

Unlike a smartwatch, which can be adjusted through wristband straps, a smart ring is not as flexible and requires a perfect finger fit. Most smart ring brands mail a sizing kit to the customer prior to the ring being shipped, extending the waiting period customers take ahead of receiving the product. This in-store sizing experience should eliminate that waiting time altogether.

"We're excited to be working with a like-minded brand to make Oura Ring accessible to more people, including women, who are often overlooked when it comes to health products and services. Together, we can help improve the lives of our shared customers through personalized health insights across Sleep, Activity, Stress & Resilience, Women's Health, and more," said Doug Sweeny, Oura's chief marketing officer.

It might seem like a niche product, but the smart ring market could rival the smartwatch in time. Its market size is expected to grow to a $1 billion industry by 2032, according to a recent report by DataHorizzon Research. Some companies, like Target and Oura, clearly aim to stay ahead of this growth: What was once a novel wearable is now a product you can pick up alongside your bag of potato chips and Advil.

This is the second retailer where you can buy an Oura Ring in-store. Best Buy launched an international partnership with the brand last year. Amazon began selling the smart ring on its e-commerce website in March.