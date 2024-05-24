The Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum mop is 45% off for Memorial Day

The Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum and mop is on sale for 45% off for Memorial Day weekend on Roborock's website, dropping the price to $480 (reg. $870) for a limited time. This is a great offer for a robot vacuum that you don't have to worry about emptying for up to seven weeks, as the robot automatically empties the collected dirt and debris into a dustbag inside the charging station.

The Q7 Max+ features 4200Pa of suction power and automatic carpet detection to increase suction when it goes over carpets and rugs. Its ability to create precise maps ensures it expertly navigates through your home and around your furniture.

The Robocok Q7 Max+'s mopping feature isn't behind, with a maximum mopping range of 2583 square feet. The robot performs electronic mopping with 30 different water flow levels powered by an electronic pump. It puts 11 ounces of consistent mop pressure on your floors to ensure it cleans up your dog's muddy pawprints and leaves fresh-looking floors in its wake.

The Roborock mobile app is one of the most user-friendly robot vacuum apps available. It lets you adjust your robot settings to your and your home's individual cleaning needs. The map created by the robot tracks cleaning sessions, can be viewed in 3D, and can be customized to add furniture and obstacles in your home.

