'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The days of the dustpan are over. The arrival of the robot mop combines technology with convenience, meaning that you no longer have to put in that elbow grease in order to have clean floors.
However, not all robot mops are created the same. They can be expensive, too, calling for a hefty investment when you want the upgraded features. It makes it all the more important that you make the right decision when choosing the best robot mop.
Before you buy a new robot mop, this is what you need to know. Plus, check out our picks for the best robot mops you can buy!
Specs
In the box
The iRobot Braava Jet m6 is a mainstay among robot mops and our pick for the best robot mop. This unit cleans using Precision Jet Spray technology with smart mapping capability, using WiFi to connect, so it knows exactly when and where to clean. Thanks to its vSLMA navigation, it is capable of moving around furniture and other objects, using its Smart Maps feature, so there is no worry about obstructions. Even better, it is recommended for use in large spaces and even multiple rooms, making it ideal for your own home. Suitable for a variety of surfaces, you can use this unit on flooring types like hardwood, tile, and stone floors. When it needs a charge, it simply returns to the dock and then resumes activity when full. The battery runtime is limited to just 90 minutes, but a quick charge or even a replacement battery solves that problem.
Read the review: iRobot Braava Jet m6 review
Pros
Cons
Specs
In the box
The DreamETech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop takes things one step further by incorporating carpet into its capabilities, as well as hardwood, stone, and marble floors. It is a voice-controlled unit and a powerful one, incorporating an extra-long roller brush with 4000Pa ultra-large suction force to make it a formidable force against dirty floors. To keep it clear, it uses an anti-entanglement cleaning design with a double-rotating mop. It is high-tech in that it incorporates LDS LiDAR navigation with ultrasonic intelligent recognition, immediately identifying carpet and adjusting itself to handle the change in surface. You get approximately 210 minutes of run time, making it the longest-running on our list. When it is time to empty, it returns to the base, cleaning itself and drying with hot air for faster maintenance. The oversized tank means that you have to empty the water less frequently for a more stress-free experience.
Read the review: DreamETech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop review
Pros
Cons
Specs
In the box
The Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum uses a two-tank cleaning system for greater efficiency with the option for a high-suction Dry Cleaning Mode. Instead of a traditional robot mop, this one offers the ability to skip the fluids and uses up to 1500 Pa suction to get the job done. It takes a methodical approach to cleaning, using a row-by-row motion to complete its mopping. Made for sealed floors, this is ideal for wood and tile floors with an exclusive Wood Floor Formula while navigating around carpet and rugs with the Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor. It also has Cliff Detection to avoid stairs and drop-offs, protecting the unit from being destroyed in a fall. Plus, this is a purchase you can feel good about because every purchase benefits the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help save homeless pets.
Pros
Cons
Specs
In the box
We had the opportunity to try the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, and overall, we could not have been happier with our experience. With ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance, it was able to navigate around chairs and dog toys, efficiently cleaning our floors with just the occasional hiccup. This unit is recommended not only for hardwood floors but also for tile and carpet for an all-around versatile design. Cleaning is autonomous, with the robot mop returning to base for the Empty Wash Fill Dock when it is time to empty and clean itself. The app helps you keep an eye on progress, and you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to communicate as necessary. If not for the higher price tag, this would be our overall pick for the best robot mop, so instead, we recommend it for those looking for a splurge.
Read the review: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review
Pros
Cons
Specs
In the box
With Dual Spin technology, the Samsung Jetbot Mop uses dual spinning pads, plus a smart sensor, to identify and clean a variety of different surfaces, including tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood. The smart sensor can identify walls, furniture, and stairs for a more stress-free experience. There are eight different cleaning modes, including Focus Mode, Random Mode, and Hand Mode, so you can customize cleaning to specific areas and cleaning methods. Because of this, there are two sets of pads: Mother Yarn for heavy jobs and microfiber for your everyday needs. And, with the automatic water dispenser, the pads are kept moist and there is up to 50 minutes of cleaning before requiring a refill and 100 minutes before needing a charge.
Pros
Cons
The iRobot Braava Jet m6 is an approachable model that is competitively priced and comes with everything you need to get started. Its vSLMA navigation and Smart Maps feature makes it a high-performing unit designed by a trusted name. It does have a shorter runtime, but replacement batteries are available to expand runtime.
To help differentiate, this is an overview of the best robot mops for home or work.
Best robot mop
Cost
Battery runtime
Surfaces
iRobot Braava Jet m6
$345.99
90 minutes
Hardwood, tile, stone
DreamETech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
$1,089.00
210 minutes
Hardwood, carpet, wood, stone, marble
Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum
$294.99
130 minutes
Low pile carpet, area rugs, bare floors, hardwood, sealed wood
Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra
$1,399.99
180 minutes
Hardwood, carpet, wood, tile
Samsung Jetbot Mop
$299.00
100 minutes
Tile, vinyl, laminate, hardwood
Features can vary significantly from one robot mop to the next, making it difficult to find the right one for you. To help you find the best robot mop for your home or office, consider these expert recommendations.
Choose this best robot mop...
If you...
iRobot Braava Jet m6
Want a robot mop with smart features
DreamETech W10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Want a robot mop ready to tackle those larger spaces
Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum
Want to mop with more than just water
Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra
Have a little more to spend for a completely autonomous robot mop
Samsung Jetbot Mop
Want an excellent robot mop for scrubbing
There are several factors we consider when choosing the best robot mops that can also help you in your search.
Before you choose the best robot mop, be sure to carefully review the specs and features of each candidate, so you can be sure to choose the best robot mop for your home.
Just like a traditional mop, a vacuum mop uses a cleaning solution to scrub and clean dirt floors. There generally are brushes or pads that are attached to the unit in order to properly remove dirt and clean floors. These robot mops can use special mapping technology to navigate around corners and furniture to mop available surface area.
Every robot mop is different, so it is best to check the manufacturer instructions before proceeding. However, you can clean most robot mops by rinsing with water and then allowing them to dry. Some robot mops include brushes and other supplies to help when it comes time for cleaning.
The cost of a robot mop can vary wildly, depending on the model and features that you choose. For example, the best robot mops range from $300 to $1,400 in price. To find the best cheap robot mop, be sure to research the market and compare pricing.
There are plenty of robot mops to choose from, and we found many during our research. In addition to the best robot mops, these are some additional robot mops that may be worth a second look.
While shopping for your home, consider our expert picks for the best smart hubs, best home automation systems, and best cheap smart home gadgets!