Save $400 on the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop during this Best Buy sale

The sale has brought the price of this powerful device down to $599.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Best Buy

A deal on the Lenovo Yoga 7i, with $400 off the typical retail price, is currently live on Best Buy and is not to be missed. 

There have been major shifts in both the working world and our personal lives in recent years. One element is the introduction of fully remote or hybrid working -- which requires the right kit to perform effectively. 

Many laptops and tablets now in development are geared toward the remote or hybrid worker, and if you are in this category, you might want to investigate if the Lenovo Yoga 7i, now only $599, will see you through the next few years as a work tool. 

The Lenovo Yoga 7i, available at Best Buy for a discount of $400 off its usual $999 price tag, is described as a 2-in-1 laptop that "combines versatile portability and enhanced productivity."

The Windows 11 laptop is convertible and contains a 360-degree hinge for use as a typical laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. When it comes to the display, the Lenovo Yoga 7i has a 16" 2.5K 2560 x 1600 LCD touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Lenovo's Yoga 7i is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. 256GB SSD storage is on offer, and the laptop also contains a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. 

If you're interested in picking up the Lenovo Yoga 7i, check out Best Buy's offer below:

Lenovo Yoga 7i

$599 at Best Buy

