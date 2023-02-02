Save $59 on the Reolink TrackMix PoE security camera using this code

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you want a robust outdoor security camera to deter unwanted visitors, we have a great deal for you on a Reolink model and a coupon that will give you, overall, over a third off its RRP.
The Reolink TrackMix PoE 4K camera typically sells for around $190. However, the e-coupon de16fmixp can be applied in tandem with an existing 22% off available on Reolink's website.
The offer alone will give you bring down the price from just under $190 to $148.19, and when you apply our code and head to your basket, you will save a further $16. Overall, you will pay $131.62, a reduction of $59, or 31%.
The Reolink TrackMix PoE camera makes its presence known and is far from discreet, which in itself can be a deterrent to unwanted visitors or would-be burglars. This product is interesting due to its dual camera setup, which can record a wide-angle and close-up version of a scene simultaneously, providing panoramic and zoom footage which could be useful in the case of a break-in and evidence-gathering.
The camera is capable of recording in 4K 8MP Ultra HD and also comes with two-way audio, night vision, and people & vehicle tracking capabilities. You install it via an Ethernet cable and can also connect the Reolink to your mobile device, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa.
The deal ends on February 4, so if you are interested in this security camera, you have a few days to make a purchase.
Shipping is free.
