The holidays are quickly approaching, but first comes Halloween – and if you prefer treats to tricks, keeping your home protected with security cameras is a must. The Arlo four-camera kit will give you everything you need to build a smart home outdoor security system, and if you're looking for a great deal, you can get it for $399.
This award-winning security system proves four cameras for your home. Featuring 1080p HD video playback with a 130-degree viewing angle, you will be able to see exactly who is walking past your property and when. You will have access to live audio and video, and whether you're placing it in your living room or just installing it at your front door, it's designed to work both indoors and outside.
Under the waterproof exterior, the battery will last for up to six months on a single charge, and recharging the batteries only takes a couple hours. Otherwise, you can opt for the solar light panels and not worry about recharging in the future.
If you find that you have some unsavory characters around your home, you can manually trigger the Arlo Secure siren – or even automatically depending on your settings. It's compatible with Alexa, Google, SmartThings, and IFTTT so you can build out your smart home system.
For only $399, you can get this comprehensive system and save $60. We recommend adding it to your cart today.