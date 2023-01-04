Nanoleaf announces Matter-compatible smart lighting at CES 2023

Image: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf is hitting the ground running in 2023 when it comes to expanding its smart lighting product lineup and including Matter support for compatible products.

I don't think I've ever seen a product like the Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit. The kit includes a Screen Mirror Camera that you direct at your TV screen to monitor the colors displayed. The Smart Addressable Lightstrip will then match the colors to create an immersive experience.

Nanoleaf's Sync+ technology sends color commands to the strips along with the rest of your Nanoleaf lights in the room. The camera can be mounted above or below the TV screen, and the light strips come in different sizes based on your screen size -- 55 to 65 inches or 70 to 80 inches. Nanoleaf expects the Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit to launch in the second quarter of 2023.

Nanoleaf's Sense+ Controls work in tandem with "Nala," the company's automation learning assistant. There's a hardwired Smart Light Switch, Wireless Light Switch and a Nala Learning Bridge. The goal for Nala and Sense+ is to use your daily activity to figure out which lights you want on or off, and when. The switches, for example, have built-in motion and ambient light sensors to better detect your activity.

The Sense+ Controls and Nala are both expected to launch later this year in the third quarter of 2023.

The Nanoleaf Skylight looks like Nanoleaf's largest light panel to date. It's a ceiling-mounted series of panels that work like Nanoleaf's popular tiles, only bigger. You can control the colors and even have the lights react to music. The Skylight will also launch in the third quarter.

Finally, Nanoleaf is launching Essentials Bulbs and Lightstrips with full Matter certification -- something owners of the previous bulbs and strips were told would be supported. Due to changes in the Matter spec, they ultimately didn't have enough memory and only support Thread.

The new bulbs will come in A19, BR30, GU10 and a recessed downlight configuration. The bulbs and strips will be available at some point in the first quarter.

Pricing and exact launch details for all of Nanoleaf's CES 2023 aren't available, but that's to be expected for most CES announcements. You can read more about Nanoleaf's CES 2023 announcements on its website.

I'm most intrigued to see the Skylight, I think. It looks like a great everyday light, but also one that can add a bit of ambiance when wanted.