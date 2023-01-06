'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
CES has kicked off in Las Vegas, and brands like Dell, LG, and GE have announced some truly impressive tech. And if you've been making a wishlist of everything that's been revealed, you're in luck: You can pre-order a few things right now, which means you won't have to wait until autumn or winter to get your hands on next-level tech.
Companies have shown off everything from OLED gaming monitors and laptops to hearing aids and even a smart stand mixer. I've combed through hundreds of press releases, live streams, and news blurbs to put together a list of everything available for pre-order so you don't have to chase down links yourself. You can keep reading below to see which brands have tech ready to buy.
CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7950X | GPU: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 | RAM: Up to 128GB | Storage: Up to 8TB
The Aurora R15 from Alienware is the first gaming desktop to feature AMD's Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and Nvidia's RTX 4000 series graphics cards. The base model is built with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, and 256GB SSD; you can configure builds with up to a Ryzen 9 7950X, 128GB of RAM, 8TB of storage, and an RTX 4090. But be prepared to pay a pretty penny. The RTX 4090 alone adds almost $1800 to the final price of the PC. But seeing as how that is about what you would expect to pay for the GPU on its own, and a pre-built PC may be the only way to guarantee you can actually get the new RTX 4000 cards, it is absolutely worth the extra money to future-proof your gaming rig.
Screen size: 24.5 inches | Resolution: 1080p | Response time: 1ms | Refresh rate: 260Hz over DP | Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.2 | Panel type: LCD
Dell's gaming brand, Alienware, unveiled the world's fastest gaming monitor, the Alienware AW2521H. This 24.5-inch LCD monitor has a native refresh rate of 360Hz while using the DisplayPort, and a still-impressive 240Hz over HDMI connections. Coupled with the screen's support for Nvidia G-Sync VRR technology, you'll get some of the smoothest gaming action available without overclocking your screen. It also has an excellent 1ms response time for near-perfect input reactions. And though the 1080p HD resolution is a little disappointing, it's what makes the high refresh rate possible, and may open the doors to ultra-responsive, ultra-fast 1440p and UHD monitors in the future.
Screen size: | Display type: OLED | CPU: Intel Core i9-13905H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 | RAM: Up to 32GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Resolution: 3200 x 2000 | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Touchscreen: Yes | Battery life: 96Wh
The Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED laptop is the ultimate workstation for creative professionals. The OLED panel produces 3200 x 2000 resolution for ultra-detailed images, enhanced contrast, and bold colors. The screen is also Pantone Validated for color accuracy, allowing it to produce up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It's made with Corning Gorilla Glass for durability and the CNC machined chassis protects the delicate components inside from drops, bumps, and shocks.
The laptop is built with a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13905H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage for a staggering amount of power, speed, and space to handle everything from raw photo and video files to digital paintings, 3D animation, and even gaming.
Screen size: 48 inches | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 0.1ms | Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB 3.2, Ethernet, AUX
BenQ is sort of one of those under-the-radar brands when it comes to gaming, but it does offer some excellent monitors. And the just-announced EX480UZ is no exception. This 48-inch OLED monitor provides excellent 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a truly impressive 0.1ms response time. The OLED panel is capable of producing up to 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for better color accuracy in games while support for AMD FreeSync Premium VRR tech prevents screen tearing and stuttering.
The monitor supports using a single keyboard and mouse to switch between PC and console gaming, though you can use a traditional controller for console games if you prefer. You can fine-tune the on-screen image with the HDMRi hotkey, which allows you to change settings on-the-fly. The monitor also has built-in speakers for excellent sound without a headset, as well as a remote control for changing volume levels and adjusting menu settings.
The GE Profile Smart Mixer is one of the coolest things to come out of CES this year. A potential rival for Kitchenaid, this smart mixer is designed from the ground up to turn your home kitchen into a gourmet canteen or patisserie. Not only does it have integration for Alexa and Hey Google, it also has a companion app for looking up recipes that guide you through the cooking process, step-by-step.
The Profile Smart Mixer also has a digital scale built-in, which is perfect for cooks and bakers who prefer weight measurements to volume. The digital motor is equipped with an automatic sensor that can feel how thick or thin your dough is and adjusts torque output so you don't over or under-mix; and with the automatic shut off which powers down the mixer when your timer is done, you'll never have to worry about consistency ever again.
The Jabra Enhance Plus OTC hearing aids are an excellent, multipurpose piece of tech to help those with hearing loss. Unlike traditional hearing aids, these are designed to look like wireless earbuds, if just a little smaller; this helps make it easier for anyone who is self-conscious about using hearing aids, since they don't look like a traditional medical device. The earbuds feature a 4 microphone array for picking up crystal clear sounds and conversations, so you're never left out. The microphones also work with the adaptive listening mode, which automatically adjusts volume to suit your environment. They also have a Focus mode which uses directional beamforming to focus on sounds that are close by, while the Surround mode lets you take in ambient noise like traffic sounds.
The earbuds have a great battery life, lasting up to 12 hours on a full charge. And the included charging case gives you an additional 23 hours of use for a total of 35 hours. This means that you can use them all day before you need to think about recharging.
Screen size: 45 inches | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 1440p | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Response time: 0.1ms | Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB
LG has set itself up as the king of OLED TVs, and now seems to be setting its sights on dominating the gaming monitor market. The UltraGear 45-inch curved OLED screen is an ultra-wide monitor that's great for both gamers and creative professionals. It's capable of producing great 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and up to 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for more lifelike colors, detailing, and motion smoothing.
It has a truly remarkable 0.03ms response time for near-instant reactions to your inputs, while the anti-glare coating on the screen improves visibility by reducing reflections from ambient and overhead lighting. It also supports both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to help prevent annoying screen tearing and stuttering. It also has a picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture mode so you can use a single screen to emulate a multi-monitor setup, which is great for people who need the space to multitask but don't have a desk big enough for more than one screen.
Screen size: 27 inches | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 1440p | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Response time: 0.03ms | Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB
The 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor from LG offers many of the same features as its 45-inch counterpart, but in a smaller package that is perfect for tiny desks or as a secondary screen. It's capable of 1440p resolution, a 240Hz native refresh rate, and producing up to 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which makes it an excellent choice for both gamers and creative professionals. It's compatible with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync VRR technology as well as HDR for enhanced contrast and to give you buttery-smooth action.
Screen size: 48 inches | Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 0.1ms | Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB
LG has taken all of their TV expertise to create a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor that's great for both PC and console titles. With 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll get excellent detailing and smooth motion so you never miss a detail of your favorite games. It's also capable of producing up to 99 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut for more accurate colors. The 0.1ms response time ensures near-instant reactions to your inputs, support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync prevent screen tearing. It even has built-in speakers for great sound without the need for a headset, which is great for gamers who frequently switch between PC and console titles and don't want to mess with connecting and reconnecting headsets.
CES is a tech and trade convention that is held annually in Las Vegas. Every year, thousands of representatives from hundreds of brands come together for a few days to talk about exciting new tech in the pipeline for consumers. This tech can range from production software and logistics programs for manufacturing to consumer tech like smartphones, laptops, and gaming monitors.
This year, CES is being held from Thursday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 8.
While it's always frustrating to rush to pre-order cool new tech announced at CES 2023 and other tech shows, only to find they won't be available until fall or winter. Companies often use CES and other trade shows to not only announce and sell new tech, but to build relationships with PR agents and journalists. Tech that gets announced, but not a pre-order link, is usually something that is almost ready for market but is absolutely ready for testing by reviewers.
It also gives companies the chance to get everyone excited for new features and designs, answer questions from journalists and consumers, and get the marketing machine in motion for when the product actually drops. So while you're able to get your hands on a few things from this year's CES, you'll have to be patient for some otehrs.
You can catch up with all of the pre-show announcements and the biggest reveals on ZDNET's CES 2023 hub page! Check back often to stay up-to-date on the latest laptops, monitors, and other tech announced from brands like Acer, Samsung, and TCL.