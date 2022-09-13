'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Autumn is officially here, and with the leaves turning beautiful hues and falling comes another problem: Keeping your floors clean of leaf remnants, dirt, and more. If you haven't invested in a robot vacuum to save you time from cleaning your floors, you can get a great model on Amazon. The eufy RoboVac G30 cleans your floors, and it's currently 37% off, so you can pick it up for only $199.
The G30 is Wi-Fi enabled and is compatible with Alexa, so you can use the handy app to program vacuuming times or just ask Alexa to start cleaning your home. The app also programs your home with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, a cool feature that implements a Z-shaped pathway instead of random pathing when cleaning. It also has Drop-proof Technology and an Anti-Collision Sensor to avoid large objects.
When the vacuum powers on, it stays on for up to 100 minutes and only gets to a max of 56dB – arguably quieter than your dishwasher depending on your model. It also has a suction of 2000Pa and can handle a plethora of different floor types. Whether you have carpeting, tile, or just hardwood floors, the vacuum sucks up everything from dirt to allergens to those tiny leaf pieces that come in on your shoes.
At 37% off, this is a really good deal and it's considered Amazon's choice for a great robot vacuum model. It's also the lowest price we've seen on the G30 at $199. If you're interested in buying it today, be sure to add it to your cart. We also recommend checking out our other picks for best robot vacuum deals to see if there is another model that catches your fancy.