Eve Play adds AirPlay 2 to your existing sound system

Eve has made several announcements during IFA 2023 in Berlin, including the launch of the Eve Play, an AirPlay 2 receiver to let iPhone and iPad users stream audio to their existing sound equipment.

Eve Play is a device with RCA, optical, and coaxial audio outputs to add AirPlay 2 capabilities to existing stereo devices. The interface also supports multi-room setups for synchronized streaming with other AirPlay 2 devices, like Apple HomePods. The Eve Play works with existing amplifiers, active speakers, and soundbars.

The AirPlay 2 receiver works seamlessly with 2.5GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks and has an Ethernet port but no inputs. It also only supports Apple's audio format, making it a niche product for audiophiles enjoying an Apple ecosystem.

The Eve Play will become available for purchase on Nov. 14 for $150.

Eve and Matter announcements

The Eve MotionBlinds' upcoming Adaptive Shading feature at work.

Eve is also releasing a free firmware update for Eve MotionBlinds to add Matter support on Nov. 14. The same update will also add a new Adaptive Shading feature that lets the blinds automatically close according to the sun's position for more comfortable and efficient smart sharing and insulation in the winter.

During IFA Berlin 2023, Eve is showcasing the incorporation of Matter into its parent company's smart home system, ABB-free@home. ABB, which acquired Eve Systems in June, features a smart home technology infrastructure with professional installation and is integrating Matter into it to allow users to add new and retrofitted smart devices without getting a specialist to install them.

Eve also announced the launch of the Eve Thermo, a wireless temperature sensor to go with the Eve Thermo smart radiator valve. This EU-exclusive product will go on sale for €79.95 on Amazon on Nov.14, when the device will also get a Matter firmware upgrade.