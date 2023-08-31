'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Anker just launched its most powerful portable battery that could power an entire home
This hurricane season has delivered strong winds, power outages, and a new line of Anker portable power stations to help. The electronics company is taking to IFA 2023 in Berlin to showcase new power banks, its professional line of Eufy Security cameras, Soundcore Space One headphones, and more.
But as many Americans are affected by the remnants of hurricanes on both coasts, some products stand out: The new Anker Solix power stations, the F3800, and C1000.
Also: Why you need a batteryless jump starter (and how it works)
"With the next generation of Anker Solix power stations, consumers can access reliable power storage in any situation," said Shaun Xiong, general manager of Anker and Anker Solix. "It's not just about powering outdoor adventures, but also ensuring they have a dependable home power backup solution at an incredible savings over traditional home backup solutions. We believe in energy independence for our consumers, and to power a sustainable future together."
Anker Solix F3800
The biggest star is the Anker Solix F3800, a rolling battery that packs 6000W of power and features dual voltage output plugs at 120V and 240V. With its 3.84kWh capacity, the F3800 can be an emergency home backup battery capable of running appliances like a washer and dryer, window AC units, and even refrigerators.
The Solix F3800 is also stackable and expandable, as users can add up to six expansion batteries for up to 26.88kWh of power. It also supports home solar power cycling with the Anker Solix Home Power Panel and electric vehicle (EV) charging without the need for additional grounding accessories.
Also: Is a 'water-resistant' power station too good to be true? I tested one to find out
"We are really excited about getting the F3800 into the homes of our consumers," added Xiong. "Not only does it offer a powerful storage option with an expandable form factor, but it will do so at a significantly reduced cost compared to more traditional home power storage options; helping to address one of the biggest hurdles of battery storage ownership."
The 240V output can be connected to an optional transfer switch for a smooth handover from the grid to backup batteries in case of a power outage. But even during clear skies, the F3800 is the perfect companion for an RV, especially thanks to the portability the four built-in weeks offer.
Though no pricing has been announced, the Anker Solix F3800 will launch on Kickstarter on Oct. 9, with orders shipping as early as the first quarter of 2024.
Anker Solix C1000
As part of its camping and outdoors series, Anker launched the Solix C1000, a compact portable battery that holds up to 1056Wh of power. Aside from working for camping, it can come to the rescue to power laptops, Wi-Fi routers, CPAP machines, lights, a mini fridge, and aquariums during a power outage.
As an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, the Solix C1000 can keep devices running during power outages with a switchover time of under 20 milliseconds.
Also: 5 simple tips for getting the most out of your power station solar panels
The Solix C1000 features six AC outlets, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, one carport or cigarette lighter port, and more. It is also expandable with an optional BP1000 to double its capacity to 2112Wh.
At $999, the Anker Solix C1000 is available for preorder with a 25% discount and will go officially on sale on Sept. 25.