The Lenovo smart alarm clock is selling for only $35 -- that's half off

The four-inch smart display can showcase the time, weather, and family photos, and it's 50% off right now.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Lenovo 2nd Gen Smart Clock copy
Best Buy

We get it, waking up in the morning can be tough, especially when you have to rise before the sun. If you haven't used a smart alarm clock before, I can personally vouch that they are a game-changer to the morning routine. And with the Lenovo 2nd Gen Smart Clock, you get an alarm clock plus so much more for 50% off the original price -- that's just $35.

Lenovo 2nd Gen Alarm Clock

 $35 at Best Buy

The Lenovo clock comes with a four-inch smart LCD display that can show you not only the time, but the weather and your photos. You can wake up the alarm clock by saying, "Hey Google," since it's been designed with built-in Chromecast. Besides the Chromecast, it's build to handle over 50,000 compatible devices across 5,000 brands, including Hue, Arlo, Google Nest, Apple, and more.

If you're just getting ready for bed and want some white noise to help you catch some sleep, you can always connect your smartphone to the clock to play some soothing sounds (or music or podcasts, too). 

While it comes in three colors, only the shadow black model is on sale for 50% off. Even so, this is the lowest price we've seen on this clock. If you've been wanting to try a smart alarm clock within your price point, you should wake up to a better morning with this small but handy device. We recommend picking it up today it's a Best Buy daily deal, and we don't expect it to last after midnight.

