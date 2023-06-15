Let Elsa be your new Alexa: Amazon adds 'Hey Disney!' voice assistant

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon has announced a new voice assistant available on supported Echo devices called 'Hey Disney!', which will let customers interact with their choice of over 20 characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and more.
This update marks the first Alexa Custom Assistant, as Hey Disney! is built on Alexa's artificial intelligence technology and is officially named the Disney Magical Companion.
With Amazon selling both an Echo Show and Echo Dot specifically marketed for children, including in the latest generations of smart speakers, the new Disney voice assistant will be able to interact with and entertain people of all ages, from kids to adults (don't pretend having Goofy tell you the weather wouldn't be entertaining).
To get started, you can ask your Echo device, "Alexa, introduce me to Hey Disney!", and follow the prompts to set up the Disney Magical Companion.
You'll then be walked through the purchase and setup process, as the Disney Magical Companion is available for purchase through an annual, auto-renewing subscription.
Although the feature is available through an Alexa Skills subscription, it's also included in the Amazon Kids+ membership.
After your new Disney Magical Companion is set up, you can kiss Alexa goodbye and use 'Hey Disney!' as the wake-up words for your device.
Your kids will be able to hear the voices of their favorite characters, whether its Minnie Mouse or Olaf, Mater or Tiana, Donald Duck or R2-D2, and have access to Disney trivia games, soundscapes, storybooks, and play-along adventures.